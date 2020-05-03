Injured hiker Horn Peak rescued after an avalanche in Custer County

A hiker was rescued Saturday at Horn Peak in Custer County after she was injured in an avalanche, according to Custer County Search and Rescue.

The search and rescue team was called to Horn Peak around 2:45 p.m., according to a statement on the group's Facebook page. The hiker, who has not been named, was caught and carried away in a smooth-slab avalanche. She was released by the rescue team after several hours, just after midnight.

She was evacuated by helicopter and then taken by ambulance to a hospital. His condition was not immediately clear on Sunday.