In televised town hall, Trump pushes for economic reopening – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – Eager for an economic recovery, President Donald Trump answered Americans 'questions about some states' decisions to allow reopening of nonessential businesses, while other states are in virtual closure due to the coronavirus.

After more than a month of being locked up in the White House, Trump returned from a weekend at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland and participated in a "virtual,quot; city hall, organized Sunday night by the Fox News Channel, from inside the Lincoln Memorial. He lobbied for an economic reopening, one that his advisers believe will be essential to his reelection chances this November.

"We have to reopen it safely but as quickly as possible," Trump said.

The president acknowledged fear on both sides of the issue, some Americans were concerned about getting sick while others were concerned about losing jobs. Although the administration's handling of the pandemic, particularly its ability to conduct widespread testing, has come under fierce scrutiny, the president defended the response and said the nation was ready to start reopening.

"I will tell you one thing. We did the right thing and I really believe we saved a million and a half lives," the president said. But he also broke with the assessment of his senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, saying it was "too early to say. "if the federal government was monitoring a,quot; success story ".

Trump's impatience also shone. While noting that states would go at their own pace to return to normal, and that those most affected by the coronavirus would slow down, he said, "Frankly, some states are not going fast enough," and noted Virginia, which has a Democratic governor and legislature. And he urged the nation's schools and universities to return to classes this fall.

But many public health experts believe that it cannot be done safely until a vaccine is developed. Trump stated Sunday that he believed one might be available by the end of the year, although his own pandemic workforce has predicted it could be another 18 months.

Federal guidelines that encouraged people to stay home and practice social distancing expired late last week.

The debate continued over the governors' movements to begin reopening the collapsing state economies after the purchase of shopping malls, salons and other nonessential businesses closed in a bid to curb a virus that has killed more than 66,000 Americans, according to a count of deaths reported by Johns Hopkins University. .

The US economy USA It has suffered, declining at an annual rate of 4.8% from January to March, the government estimated last week. It was the biggest quarterly drop since the 2008 financial crisis.

Approximately 30.3 million people have applied for unemployment aid in the six weeks since the outbreak forced employers to shut down and cut their workforces. It was the worst series of layoffs on record.

Larry Kudlow, Trump's top economic adviser, predicted a "spectacular 2021,quot; on Sunday, with "the right set of policies," plus a spike from July to December this year. He told CNN's "State of the Union,quot; that the administration "would pause,quot; to review the effectiveness of billions in spending on financial aid before making any decisions on whether additional aid is needed. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, said Thursday that state and local governments are seeking up to $ 1 billion for coronavirus costs,

The Senate planned to reopen Monday, despite the continued state of the Washington area as a virus hot spot and with the region still under orders to stay home. The house remains closed. The pandemic is forcing big changes to the tradition-bound Supreme Court: Judges will hear arguments, starting Monday, on the phone for the first time since Alexander Graham Bell patented his invention in 1876.

Republicans in Congress are resisting calls from Democrats for emergency spending for states and local governments whose revenues have been depleted in recent weeks. The Republican Party is counting on the reopening of the country and the upturn promised by Trump as its best hope to prevent another major round of aid against the virus.

California and Michigan leaders are among the governors under public pressure on blockades that are still in place, while states like Florida, Georgia and Ohio are reopening their doors.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, said Sunday that armed protesters who demonstrated inside her state Capitol "represented some of the worst racisms,quot; and "horrible parts,quot; of US history by appearing with Confederate flags , knots and swastikas.

Trump had tweeted "RELEASE,quot; and named Michigan and other states in mid-April. In a new tweet on Friday, he urged Whitmer to "make a deal,quot; with the protesters. “These are very good people, but they are angry. They want to get their lives back again, safe! Trump said.

Despite opposition from the Michigan Republican-controlled Legislature, Whitmer issued a state of emergency declaration and ordered most businesses across the state to remain closed.

Some people who participate in other public protests in the United States have not kept their distance from each other and have demonstrated without masks, without paying attention to public health recommendations.

Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, called the behavior "devastatingly worrisome." She said that people will feel guilty for the rest of their lives if they end up infected and inadvertently pass the virus on to vulnerable family members.

"We need to protect each other while expressing our discontent," he told CNN's "State of the Union."

An overwhelming majority of Americans support orders to stay home and other efforts to curb the spread of the virus, according to a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Public Affairs Research Center.

When asked about the states that are reopening before meeting the benchmarks set out in the federal guidelines she helped write, Birx said the guidelines "are a fairly strong policy of what we consider important from the point of view of public health view. " She added that she and others have made it clear that people must continue to practice social distancing, "scrupulous,quot; handwashing, and other measures to protect themselves and others.

Fox News Channel said it asked viewers to post questions about the reopening of the country on the network's Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts for a chance to appear in the rare Lincoln Memorial telecast. Trump spoke from the steps of the memorial on July 4. It is also where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I have a dream,quot; speech in 1963. Trump recently compared his Independence Day audience to King's.