In an age of COVID-19, & # 39; Obamacare & # 39; it's still part of the action.

WASHINGTON (AP) – COVID-19 could have stamped a person "uninsurable,quot; if it weren't for the Affordable Care Act. Banning insurers from using pre-existing conditions to deny coverage is a key part of the Obama-era law that the Trump administration is still seeking to repeal.

Without the law, people who recovered from COVID-19 and tried to buy an individual health insurance policy could be rejected, charge higher premiums, or have follow-up care excluded from coverage. Those deemed vulnerable due to conditions such as respiratory problems or early-stage diabetes would have run into a wall of suspicion from insurers.

However, as ACA advocates present written arguments to the Supreme Court next week to counter the latest challenge to their existence, the Trump administration remains adamant that former President Barack Obama's health law, known as "Obamacare "it must disappear.

"A global pandemic does not change what Americans know: Obamacare has been an illegal failure and further illustrates the need to focus on patient care," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

Deere said the law limits patient choice, has premiums that are too expensive, and restricts patients with high-risk conditions from going to the doctors and hospitals they need. Trump has said he would protect people with pre-existing conditions, like other Republicans, but has not explained a plan.

Some Republican lawmakers in contests this fall are baffled at the prospect that attorneys for the Trump administration are asking the Supreme Court during the coronavirus outbreak to remove a law that provides coverage for at least 20 million Americans.

"ACA remains the law of the country, and it is the duty of the Department of Justice to uphold it," said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. "That is especially true during the current public health crisis facing our country due to COVID-19."

She is among those urging the administration not to get rid of the law, but to make it more widely used to cover uninsured people during the pandemic. Collins is considered one of the most endangered headlines, as Republicans try to keep their majority in the Senate.

It is unclear whether the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments before the November elections. A group of states led by the Republican Party argue that because Congress repealed an ACA tax penalty, the law's requirement for people to have health insurance is unconstitutional. If the insurance mandate is unconstitutional, according to their argument, then the rest of the law must collapse like a house of cards.

The administration agrees, but has also suggested that federal judges may decide to keep some parts of the law. The Supreme Court took the case after a federal appeals court in New Orleans said the ACA's insurance mandate is unconstitutional, but did not rule on the rest of the law.

Nearly 12 million people to 35 million could lose their coverage in the workplace due to layoffs at the closure of the coronavirus, according to a calculation by the consulting firm Health Management Associates. They have more options because of Obama-era law.

They are entitled to a special enrollment opportunity for coverage through HealthCare.gov or their state insurance market, and may qualify for financial assistance with premiums and other costs. They cannot be asked about health problems. In states that expanded Medicaid, some may qualify for that program, generally at low or no cost.

Before the law, people who lost their jobs and wanted to keep their employer's health insurance could do so under a law known as COBRA. It's still on the books, but it requires them to pay the full premium, plus an administrative fee. That is often a prohibitive cost.

Karen Pollitz, of the non-partisan Kaiser Family Foundation, said people seeking an individual health insurance policy "would have been at great risk in today's pandemic,quot; if it weren't for health law.

"The conditions associated with a more complicated case of COVID-19 would have been especially radioactive," he said.

For Republicans, the Supreme Court case "has to be the last,quot; to be careful not to get what you want, "said health industry consultant Robert Laszewski.

Part of the reason Trump did not repeal and replace the law in 2017 was that Republicans did not have a plan that they could agree on, he said.

"Before COVID, if they won the suit, then what?" Laszewski asked. "And now with COVID … in the face of a great medical crisis and unemployment at the level of depression, and the people who lose their health insurance? Oh!

Last week, the US Chamber of Commerce. USA And some 30 health groups asked Congress to help maintain health insurance coverage during the economic shutdown caused by the pandemic. They called for a broad approach that includes subsidies for COBRA, opening the ACA to more people and allowing those with tax-protected health accounts to use that money for premiums.

But the White House resists everything that includes "Obamacare." Instead, the administration is using a health system relief fund created by Congress to reimburse hospitals for treating uninsured patients with COVID-19.

That "is far less than adequate," said Richard Pollack, president of the American Hospital Association. "What we must do is provide coverage in a more comprehensive way for people."

