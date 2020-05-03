I bought a car from northern Italy when the pandemic took hold

Imagine what it would have been like, without knowing it, to make arrangements to buy a bullock cart in Pompeii on August 23, AD 79. C. or more or less. I'm the 21st century version of that guy.
I bought a classic car on the outskirts of Lombardy, days before northern Italy became the bleakest point in the global coronavirus outbreak. In hindsight, it seems incredibly foolish, but the day I connected the funds, the area was not on any epidemiological map, and people were still moving freely around the world. In a matter of days, however, this prosperous and cosmopolitan region of Italy, with its remarkably large elderly population, was closed.
In the context of what was to happen in Italy in the coming months, the small blue sports car is of little or no importance. After all, it was just a car, not even a particularly valuable, historic, or rare one. But the sheer strangeness and improbability of the events that followed showed that ordinary things continued to unfold, even in the worst of circumstances, although not necessarily in a completely predictable way.
Frankly, the only predictable element running through all of this is my affinity for weird vintage cars. With its small, angle-mounted 1.3-liter alloy V-4 engine ahead of the front axles, the Lancia Fulvia Coupe is certainly a strange car. Strange and wonderful, as well as very beautiful and impeccably designed, all the features that I find irresistible.
Road & Track referred to it as "a precision car,quot; in its 1966 test. Since it was introduced in 1965, the Fulvia Coupe was a remnant model that predated the absorption of Lancia in 1970 by Fiat. Its virtues remained intact until it was discontinued in 1976. Given that Fulvia's price in the US USA It was close to that of a much more powerful Chevrolet Corvette, almost none were sold in the United States before Lancia took a barely noticed nearly 10-year hiatus. cars here Lancia's return to the United States in 1975 was brief, ending in 1982, and the Fulvia was not part of this half-hearted return.
Today, Lancia is a dying part of Fiat Chrysler's portfolio: It hasn't sold cars outside of Italy since 2017, essentially a walking dead brand. Due to Lancia's constant lack of presence in the US market, Fulvias are almost non-existent here.
At best, they have a small cult following, mostly among automotive journalists who love them for their exotic but useful looks, handling, and mechanics, and the fact that the good examples are still under $ 20,000. However, in its native Italy, the Lancia Fulvia Coupe is not very rare, a fact that would take a strange turn in this story.
My close friend and facilitator Art Mason knew I was looking for a Fulvia and, conveniently, I was going to be in Northern Italy in February. Mr. Mason is an airline pilot and a reducer. Because their lives and the lives of their passengers depend on the condition of the machinery, drivers are exactly the type of people who want to be watched by a car.
Mr. Mason had an unusual stopover of several days in Milan, and happily volunteered.
"Where exactly is he?" I ask. A fair question. "It seems to be near a place called Piacenza, about 40 miles from Milan, "I replied. None of us had ever heard of Piacenza before, but its proximity to Milan, in the heart of Lombardy, was easily done by train. Mr. Mason arranged for the vendor to pick him up at the Piacenza train station.
The seller, David Graham, is a Welsh expat who lives with his Italian girlfriend and little daughter. He had established a cozy store, DG Classic Cars, in Quarto, the next town of Piacenza, buying and selling interesting older Italian cars, as well as vintage Land Rovers, mainly to Americans, for whom their cool and English nature are a great advantage.
Mr. Graham had three Fulvias in stock, and in a call from Quarto, Mr. Mason reviewed the advantages and disadvantages of each. Purely in color, I chose medium blue with a tan interior. I passed the money on to Mr. Graham a few days later.
Soon after my funds reached their account, people in the area began to get sick. Very sick and in great numbers. In a few days, Lombardy became the second major point of coronavirus (and the first in Europe).
Mr. Graham felt the direction things were going before me. I received a message from him with a photo of the car on a conveyor, along with two other cars he had sold for export. He had loaded the car in one of the last trucks bound for the port of Genoa before the area was closed.
Things went dark for a week or so until, out of nowhere, I received an email from Alessandro Villa, who was handling the Lancia export, informing me that the car was safe inside a warehouse in Genoa. There he would have to stay until Mr. Graham received the cancellation of the car registration from the Italian motor vehicle agency. I didn't ask for weeks. People died, and this was just a car, properly insured. Now was not the time to fret about small things.
On April 17, I received another message from Mr. Graham showing a DHL package and some official looking Italian documents. He explained that this was the long-awaited cancellation of the registration, and that he only had to send the documents by mail to the port.
The following Monday, I received a phone call from him: "There has been a rather strange turn in the situation with his car."
"How much stranger can it be?" I replied. "Good stranger or bad stranger?"
"No, my friend, it's good," he said. "His car is in New York Harbor."
At first this didn't really compute. Mentally, I still put the car in a dusty warehouse in Genoa. My Fulvia was not supposed to go anywhere until all the export paperwork was in order, and that had just arrived late last week.
As it turned out, the warehouse contained another blue Fulvia awaiting shipment to the United States. Their papers were in order. And in the confusion that must reign in the port of Genoa, my car was confused with the one that had already been authorized for shipment. It must have resembled the Al Franken-Tom Davis joke of a gorilla / two gorillas from the old movie "Trading Places,quot;.
Import paperwork is relatively simple for cars over the age of 25. A customs agent handled all the necessary authorizations and the 2.5 percent tax payment to the federal government. Two days later, the car appeared in my suburban Baltimore home on the back of a flat bed. I cleaned every surface with alcohol, charged the battery, started the car, polished it, and parked it in the garage, where I unhooked the battery again.
For now, the car still feels too connected to its point of origin. Going out and enjoying it will have to wait for better times, both here and in Italy.