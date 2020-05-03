Hunter Henry seems excited about the Chargers' offense without Philip Rivers

Hunter Henry is excited for life after Philip Rivers.

In an interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Los Angeles Los Angeles tight end opened up about the state of the Los Angeles offense and the next era of Chargers football. While Henry went out of his way to praise his now-former QB, it looks like he's ready for the next phase of LA O.

"I am not going to downplay Philip at all," Henry told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “He was unreal and a Hall of Fame quarterback. But obviously it opens up our offensive a little bit more. You see all these quarterbacks, their scalability in your pocket. …

"(There are) so many different things you can do with a mobile quarterback who can open your offense. (I'm) looking forward to seeing that aspect of our offense grow."

MORE: Mitchell Trubisky's Fate as Bears QB Probably Sealed

Rivers ranks high among the best Charger QBs of all time and is one of the best passers-by of this generation. If he had a ring, it would probably be a safe bet for Canton. LA enters the 2020 NFL season with Tyrod Tyler as the alleged starter, with No. 6 overall pick Justin Herbert entering his rookie year.

No one particularly blames the Chargers for moving from Rivers, and with the league on its way to more mobile quarterbacks with the ability to race, out of pocket, it's not surprising to see Los Angeles want to hook up his car to a quarterback. field that fits that invoice. While Henry did his best not to disrespect Rivers, he still feels a little disrespectful, even if it wasn't his intention.

After all, Rivers has three fewer than 400 touchdowns for his career and passed for 4,615 yards last season, despite finishing with a disappointing record of 5-11. While the Chargers have been pretty average overall during the Rivers era, not all of that is on their shoulders.

Obviously, the idea of ​​having a multifaceted quart is great, but you still have to execute it. So we'll see if the Chargers' new offense will, in fact, be better under Taylor or Herbert than a potential Hall of Fame QB.