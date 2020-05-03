Hrithik Roshan Praises The Amazing Stunts Of His War Co-Star, Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is an actor, who makes his Instagram feed better and more engaging with every post he shares. While his shirtless images elevate mercury, his Baaghi franchise action video series has stunned us. Not just us, it seems that his co-star Hrithik Roshan is also quite impressed with his dedication.

The latest Tiger Shroff movie Baaghi 3 was recently released on the OTT platform. To inform his fans about it, he posted a video of the movie, where they saw him pack some power shots. While we are already impressed with Tiger's powerful action, Hrithik Roshan was impressed with the thr video. Praising Tiger, he left a comment: "Seeing this tonight."

Clearly, Tiger has found a fan on Hrithik and we can see why.