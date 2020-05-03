How to watch the live broadcast of the Met Gala 2020, a moment with the Met

The first Monday in May may not look the same this year with the postponement of the 2020 Met Gala But it will continue to be a night of celebration.

Historically, the Met Gala, formally called the Costume Institute Gala and also known as the Met Ball, is one of the biggest nights of fashion. The "Super Bowl,quot; of fashion, so to speak. But amid the current outbreak of COVID-19, the gala was postponed indefinitely.

However, fashion It's putting something a little different for fashion lovers everywhere. Monday, May 4 fashion It will review the highlights of previous years and the day will conclude with "A Moment With the Met,quot;, a celebration, available through live streaming only on YouTube.

"It would be impossible to recreate the gala on Monday night, although I was delighted to hear how many mark the occasion in their own way." fashion Chief editor Anna Wintour said of this year's Met Gala schedule. Instead, I asked some friends to join me for a simple moment, one that I hope will bring us some joy. "

Check out all the details on how you can tune in below!