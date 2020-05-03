How to watch the live broadcast of the Met Gala 2020, a moment with the Met

The first Monday in May may not look the same this year with the postponement of the 2020 Met Gala But it will continue to be a night of celebration.
Historically, the Met Gala, formally called the Costume Institute Gala and also known as the Met Ball, is one of the biggest nights of fashion. The "Super Bowl,quot; of fashion, so to speak. But amid the current outbreak of COVID-19, the gala was postponed indefinitely.
However, fashion It's putting something a little different for fashion lovers everywhere. Monday, May 4 fashion It will review the highlights of previous years and the day will conclude with "A Moment With the Met,quot;, a celebration, available through live streaming only on YouTube.
"It would be impossible to recreate the gala on Monday night, although I was delighted to hear how many mark the occasion in their own way." fashion Chief editor Anna Wintour said of this year's Met Gala schedule. Instead, I asked some friends to join me for a simple moment, one that I hope will bring us some joy. "
Check out all the details on how you can tune in below!
When is the Met Gala 2020, "Moment with the Met,quot;?
The live broadcast of the 2020 Met Gala "A Moment With the Met,quot; will be on Monday, May 4. fashion Also continue looking back at the Met Gala last Tuesday, May 5.
Starting time on May 4: For the whole day, fashion He will remember the best moments from Met Gala's past and the day will conclude with "A Moment With the Met,quot; available exclusively on YouTube. "Liza KoshyThe best red carpet moments will "start at 10 a.m. EST and 7 a.m. PST." Life in Looks: Naomi Campbell"It will start at 3pm EST and 12pm PST." The live broadcast of A Moment With the Met "will begin at 6 pm EST and 3 pm PST." Everything you need to know about the Met Gala "will begin later at 7 pm EST and 4 a.m. PST.
Starting time on May 5:
"He knew the oral history: Cardi B and Jeremy Scott"It will begin on Tuesday, May 5 at 3 p.m. EST and 12 p.m. PST." He knew the oral history: Liv Tyler and Stella McCartneand "will begin at 10 a.m. EST and 7 a.m. PST.
How can I see the event?
You can see the event exclusively on YouTube here.
Who will I see performing at the event?
Viewers are in luck! The live broadcast will include special performances by Florence + the machine and a DJ with Virgil Abloh.
What more can I expect?
fashion will make a donation to both the Costume Institute and A Common Thread. They will also ask viewers to consider contributing to any of the organizations if possible.
Anything else?
As fans may know, due to the global crisis, the Costume Institute's "About Time: Fashion and Duration,quot; exhibit at the Met Museum in New York City was postponed until October 29.
While you wait, don't forget to relive some of our favorite Met Gala moments with E! News. Out of our favorite looks from the 2010 Met Gala, most of the OMG Met Gala looks of all time, the best Met Gala accessories of all time and much more.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
