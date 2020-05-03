How to watch & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39 ;: Time, TV channel and more for the documentary of Michael Jordan on ESPN

Michael Jordan bad-mouthed, Scottie Pippen's contract drama and Dennis Rodman's mid-season vacation: "The Last Dance,quot; has it all when it comes to the 1997-98 Bulls.

ESPN's 10-part documentary series is already a massive success, averaging six million viewers in its first four episodes. Those numbers are strong but not surprising considering the interest in "The Last Dance,quot; ahead of its release and the lack of sports programming available as the world continues to grapple with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

The new episodes have been turned into dating quotes and lit up social media. As Dwyane Wade pointed out, Jordan once again provided a lot of meme power for people on Twitter.

If you have missed an episode of "The Last Dance,quot; and don't understand the references, don't worry. Here is everything you need to know to catch up on the series.

How to see & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; Live

Date: Sunday, April 19 to Sunday, May 17

Sunday, April 19 to Sunday, May 17 Hour: New episodes at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET

New episodes at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET How to look: ESPN (United States), Netflix (international)

"The Last Dance,quot; can be seen on ESPN every Sunday from April 19 to May 17 in the US. USA Netflix has the international rights to show the documentary.

How to broadcast & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

United States: Watch ESPN, Netflix (July 19)

Watch ESPN, Netflix (July 19) International: Netflix

The episodes will be added to Watch ESPN after they are broadcast live. For those in the United States expecting to see the full series without commercials, "The Last Dance,quot; will hit Netflix on July 19.

TV Schedule & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

Two new episodes of "The Last Dance,quot; will air on ESPN (uncensored) and ESPN2 (language edited) every Sunday through May 17. The previous two parts of the documentary series can be seen before the premiere of the new episodes.

Netflix will similarly launch episodes for international viewers with two new parts coming to the streaming service after live performances in the US. USA

ESPN and ESPN2 (United States)

Date Part Hour April 19th Episode 1 9 p.m. ET April 19th Episode 2 10 p.m. ET April 26 Episode 3 9 p.m. ET April 26 Episode 4 10 p.m. ET May 3 Episode 5 9 p.m. ET May 3 Episode 6 10 p.m. ET May 10 Episode 7 9 p.m. ET May 10 Episode 8 10 p.m. ET may 17th Episode 9 9 p.m. ET may 17th Episode 10 10 p.m. ET

Netflix (international)

Date Part Hour April 20th Episode 1 12:01 a.m. PT April 20th Episode 2 12:01 a.m. PT April 27 Episode 3 12:01 a.m. PT April 27 Episode 4 12:01 a.m. PT May 4 Episode 5 12:01 a.m. PT May 4 Episode 6 12:01 a.m. PT May 11 Episode 7 12:01 a.m. PT May 11 Episode 8 12:01 a.m. PT May 18 Episode 9 12:01 a.m. PT May 18 Episode 10 12:01 a.m. PT

What will & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; cover?

During the 1997-98 NBA season, a film crew had access to follow the Bulls as they chased a second mob. "The Last Dance,quot; reveals how Jordan and the Bulls captured their sixth NBA championship, and details all the drama surrounding one of the largest dynasties in the history of the sport.

With so many highlights and stories from Jordan available online, viewers might wonder if "The Last Dance,quot; will simply replay past work. For any skeptic, this documentary feels different.

"Michael Jordan and the 1990s Bulls were not just superstars of the sport, they were a global phenomenon," director Jason Hehir said in a press release. "Doing & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of a man and a team. For almost three years, we searched everywhere to present the definitive story of a dynasty that defined the era and present these sports heroes as humans

"I hope viewers will enjoy watching our series as much as we enjoy the opportunity to do so."