How to use your old Android smartphone as a security camera

People spend a lot of money buying security cameras for their home and that is ideally the right thing to do. But, if you have an old smartphone that is collecting dust somewhere in your warehouse or closet, it can help you save a lot of money on dedicated security cameras.

Well, if you are looking to sell them almost worthless just because they are old and the OEM hasn't shipped any software updates for centuries, then don't sell it. Instead, you can use them for various purposes at home, such as a baby monitor, or use it as a remote doorbell camera or security camera that keeps recording every activity all the time.

You can even do a DIY trick to turn any traditional speaker into a smartphone speaker (here). However, in this DIY guide, we will tell you how to use an old smartphone as a security camera.

Basic setup

We are talking about turning an old smartphone into a security camera, which means that the smartphone will be powered on all the time and for that it will require continuous power. So find a place nearby to change the board or add an extension board to keep the smartphone on at all times.

Now find a suitable place where you want to keep your camera to monitor such as baby room, door, front door etc. Find a perfect location that covers the maximum possible area. ‘



Also, you will need two devices. One will be used as a camera, which is the old smartphone, and the second will be used as a viewfinder, your primary smartphone. However, some applications like Alfred also come with the web viewer.

Smartphone settings

Now that everything is in place, you will need some application and configuration for this to work. Now, there are various apps available in the Google Play Store that offer various security camera features such as online streaming, local streaming, recording, and local storage.

Download the same security camera app on both smartphones, there are various apps like Alfred, Security Camera CZ, CCTV Camera etc. Here we will refer to the Alfred application.

Now grab the device and log in with the same email account and choose your old smartphone as Camera and personal one as Viewer

After this, you will be able to see the pictures from the old smartphone. The viewfinder smartphone will also allow users to record or capture a photo or even keep the recording in the background.

Now there are various apps that just record everything and keep it in the smartphone storage. So if you want to do that, don't forget to add an additional memory card to increase storage space.

