How Michael Jordan Owned The Knicks: A Devastating Legacy, By The Numbers

Michael Jordan meant summer break for the Eastern Conference playoff teams throughout this race.

The Knicks were one of the most frequent receivers in Jordan's domain, being eliminated by their Bulls five times without claiming a series. Jordan took hits that New York has yet to shake, contributing greatly to the lack of rings by Hall of Fame great man Patrick Ewing.

In addition to the talent the Knicks boasted about at the time, Madison Square Garden and basketball aura in the Big Apple perhaps elevated Jordan's displays against the franchise. Many of those moments are highlighted in "The Last Dance,quot; on Sundays, as the ESPN documentary on Jordan's career (and the final push of the championship) advances in the mid-1990s.

Here are the key stats that illustrate what Jordan meant for the Knicks' playoff hopes.

Michael Jordan's legacy against New York by the numbers

55

Jordan's 55 points at Madison Square Garden in 1995 marked his career best scoring result against New York. He scored 50 points against the Knicks four times in his career.

40

Jordan hung at least 40 points over the Knicks in the playoffs seven times, including his 54-point showing in Game 4 of the 1992-93 Eastern Conference Finals. His best overall stat against New York could have been his 40-point effort, 15 rebounds, nine assists and six steals in the 1988-89 Eastern Conference semifinals.

32.4

Jordan averaged 32.4 regular season points per game against the Knicks as a member of the Bulls.

17

Jordan connected 17 jumpers in his 54-point playoff effort against New York, helping the Bulls even to the 1992-93 Eastern Conference Finals 2-2 and gain momentum on their way to a three-mob mob.

Almost all of Jordan's shots came with John Starks in the face, many questionable-looking. Starks had kept Jordan 3-for-18 shooting the previous game.

Jordan's performance was summed up well by a reaction from Marv Albert's first half on the television broadcast: "Well, that wasn't a good opportunity, but he feels it."

Only one of his field goals in the game came through on a layup.

3

Jordan shook a trio of defenders on their way to a legendary dunk in New York in the first round of the 1990-91 Eastern Conference.