Houston officer injured in helicopter crash now in serious condition – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A Houston police officer injured in a police helicopter accident that killed another officer is now in serious condition.

Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center spokeswoman Natasha Barrett said Chase Cormier, 35, went from a critical condition Sunday after surgery after Saturday morning's accident.

Police say Officer Jason Knox, 35, the son of Houston City Council member Mike Knox, died from the injuries sustained in the accident.

The helicopter was part of a search for bodies in a nearby swamp, which was triggered by a notice that Police Chief Art Acevedo said was "probably a false call, we don't know."

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)