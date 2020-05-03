Houston officer injured in helicopter crash now in serious condition – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A Houston police officer injured in a police helicopter accident that killed another officer is now in serious condition.

Courtesy: @DEXTERRRLUISS

Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center spokeswoman Natasha Barrett said Chase Cormier, 35, went from a critical condition Sunday after surgery after Saturday morning's accident.

Police say Officer Jason Knox, 35, the son of Houston City Council member Mike Knox, died from the injuries sustained in the accident.

Jason Knox (Houston Police Department)

The helicopter was part of a search for bodies in a nearby swamp, which was triggered by a notice that Police Chief Art Acevedo said was "probably a false call, we don't know."

