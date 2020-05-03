His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Are here the latest updates as well as pandemic maps.

In other developments:

The US Secretary of State. The US, Mike Pompeo, doubled down on President Trump's claims about the origins of the virus and said Sunday that "there is enormous evidence,quot; that the coronavirus originated from a research laboratory in Wuhan, China. However, US intelligence agencies say they have not come to any conclusions on the matter.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke of his terrible battle with the coronavirus in an interview with The Sun newspaper. Even after receiving "liters and liters of oxygen,quot; while hospitalized, the British Prime Minister said he was not improving and could not understand why.

Italy will enter a reopening phase today, but fierce protests from politicians, business leaders, mayors and others confused about the government's plans have created a sense of imminent chaos.

Former President George W. Bush urged Americans to put aside partisan differences, pay attention to the guidance of medical professionals, and show empathy for those affected by the coronavirus and the resulting economic devastation. President Trump hit him in response.

