His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Australia has called for an investigation into the origin of the virus. President Trump blamed China for the contagion and seeks to punish the country. Some governments want to sue Beijing for damages and reparations. Germany and Britain have doubts about how to deal with Chinese tech giant Huawei.
China has responded aggressively, combining medical aid to other countries with economic threats.
Quotable: "Mistrust in China has accelerated so rapidly with the virus that no ministry knows how to treat it," said Angela Stanzel, a China expert at the German Institute for International Affairs and Security.
Are here the latest updates as well as pandemic maps.
In other developments:
-
The US Secretary of State. The US, Mike Pompeo, doubled down on President Trump's claims about the origins of the virus and said Sunday that "there is enormous evidence,quot; that the coronavirus originated from a research laboratory in Wuhan, China. However, US intelligence agencies say they have not come to any conclusions on the matter.
-
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke of his terrible battle with the coronavirus in an interview with The Sun newspaper. Even after receiving "liters and liters of oxygen,quot; while hospitalized, the British Prime Minister said he was not improving and could not understand why.
-
Italy will enter a reopening phase today, but fierce protests from politicians, business leaders, mayors and others confused about the government's plans have created a sense of imminent chaos.
-
Former President George W. Bush urged Americans to put aside partisan differences, pay attention to the guidance of medical professionals, and show empathy for those affected by the coronavirus and the resulting economic devastation. President Trump hit him in response.
The Times provides free access to much of our coronavirus coverage, and our Coronavirus newsletter, like all of our newsletters, is free. Please consider supporting our journalism with a subscription.
A coronavirus mystery: why some places do better
Coronavirus has touched almost every country, but Its impact has been uneven. Some big cities like New York, Paris and London have been very affected. Others, such as Bangkok, New Delhi and Lagos, have so far fared much better.
Our team of reporting correspondents from around the world: Hannah Beech in Southeast Asia, Alissa J. Rubin in the Middle East, Anatoly Kurmanaev in South America, and Ruth Maclean in Africa delve deeper into the puzzle of why the virus has overwhelmed some places and it's gone. others relatively unscathed.
Investigation: There are hundreds of ongoing studies on how demographics, public health and genetics could explain the different impact of the virus. Every possible explanation seems to come with warnings and counter-evidence. If older people are highly vulnerable, for example, Japan, with its aging population, should be devastated. It is far from that.
Asia's new normal: As cities in Australia and Asia and elsewhere control their outbreaks, churches, schools, restaurants, theaters, and even sports venues. They are beginning to reopen.
But those who emerge from weeks or months of isolation are returning to a different world, where social estrangement, hygiene standards, and government-imposed restrictions infuse almost every activity, a reality that will likely persist until a vaccine is found. or a treatment.
North Korea and South Korea exchange fire
South Korea said it was contacting North Korea through a military hotline to prevent an escalation after North forces opened fire near the Demilitarized Zone on Sunday.
The reason for the shooting remained unclear. United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the fire was likely accidental.
A great question: Our Seoul correspondent writes that the weeks of uncertainty about Mr. Kim brought home an alarming fact: No one knows who will control North Korea, or its nuclear weapons, should it die.
If you have 15 minutes, it's worth it
Profit, pride and the race for the vaccine.
The search for a coronavirus vaccine has grown in intensity never before seen in medical research. But there is much more at stake than just science.
Our reporters discuss political and business interests in the effort, as well as questions about the safety and challenges of producing billions of doses of vaccine.
Afghan migrants in Iran: Afghanistan is investigating claims that dozens of Afghans are being smuggled into Iran for work were tortured by Iranian border guards and thrown into a river, where many drowned.
Pakistani exile: The body of Sajid Hussain, a Pakistani journalist in exile in Sweden who edited a news site recounting organized crime, drug smuggling and the decades-long insurgency in Balochistan province, He was found in a river north of Stockholm on Friday. Reporters Without Borders suggested that Hussain's death may have followed a kidnapping "at the behest of a Pakistani intelligence agency."
Jailed egyptian: Shady Habash, an Egyptian filmmaker imprisoned for a music video that He mocked President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, died in a maximum security center after two years detained without trial, his lawyer said. The cause of death was not immediately clear.
Snapshot: Above, a waterfront park in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Saturday, As the arrival of the warm spring weather tempted New Yorkers to abandon the discipline of weeks of confinement. Concerned officials warn them to wear masks and maintain social distance.
Now a break from the news
Cook: Warming up and spicing gently, Melissa Clark & # 39; s Easy puff pastry makes about an hour, and may not last as long.
Gardening: It is not too late for Start a flower garden. Get a homegrown color with zinnias, marigolds, and sunflowers.
For a million more ideas (OK, hundreds of ideas) on things to do while staying safe, check out our At home collection.
And now for the backstory on …
Believing that New York would never change. Until he did.
Our reporter Vivian Lee left New York in late 2018 and moved to Beirut to cover the Middle East. The city had been home for six and a half years, and it was there that she started as a Times subway reporter.
When I came here as a foreign correspondent, I found stories: civil war in Syria, authoritarianism in Egypt. But now the loudest headlines are at home.
I text people in New York in the same tones my mother has used since I moved to the Middle East: “Are you okay? Be careful."
Each space in New York is its own theater. If the city offers absolution in anonymity, it also offers fleeting fame in the simple act of walking.
But now the streets of New York are empty.
The disaster is making New Yorkers regret the city that is as out of reach as mine. From Beirut, I scroll through Instagram accounts dedicated to immortalizing New Yorkers, read the essays on choosing to stay, follow the #BestNYAccent contest.
When I left, everyone said: Oh, you will come back and it will be exactly the same. You will change, but New York never does. Even then he did not believe them, although he was confident that a certain timelessness would prevail. Now they don't believe it either.