Here's what you can expect from this week's weather.

While last weekend brought sunny skies and mild weather to the Greater Boston region, temperatures are expected to start to drop on Monday and the rest of the week is forecast to be much cooler, according to the National Weather Service. .

Monday is forecast to be in the mid-1960s in Boston, while Tuesday's high is in the upper 50-50.

"He will also face more clouds on Tuesday," Torry Gaucher, a meteorologist with the service, told Boston.com. "And then that cold trend continues with us as we move forward on Wednesday with temperatures between 50 and 50 degrees."

Another great day is expected to go out in mild temperatures. You will see some rains coming to an end this morning. The cloudiness decreases as the day progresses. Temperatures tend to be below normal for the rest of the week. #mawx #ctwx #riwx pic.twitter.com/CN5km7Twya – NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) May 3, 2020

Conditions are similar for Thursday and Friday, he noted.

Early Saturday morning, Boston is forecast to be in the 30s to 40s, while the Worcester area is forecast in the mid-30s. For the Berkshires, temperatures are forecast to reach just 20 in the mid of the upper half, according to Gaucher. This could mean "some wet flakes (snow)" for the Berkshires.

"Mother Nature is just trying to keep us all home during this quarantine," said Gaucher.

Along with falling temperatures, the weather is forecast to be a little unstable, he said. This means that there is a possibility of light rain on Thursday through Friday.

(Extended forecast) Sunday's high temperatures will hit 70 degrees in many places, but cooler-than-normal temperatures return for most of next week. In fact, cold air can unusually challenge records for next weekend. pic.twitter.com/Ohax4gNG5o – NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) May 3, 2020

Here's what other Boston area meteorologists said about the coming week:

"Enjoy today, next Sunday it seems drek,quot; meteorologist David Epstein said On twitter.

Enjoy today, next Sunday it seems drek. pic.twitter.com/vLfmcdM71v – Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) May 3, 2020

"I should also mention that it won't be as nice again until the middle of the month, so yes," said the WBZ-TV meteorologist. Eric fisher said.

I should also mention that it won't be as nice until mid-month, so yeah. That final big shot keeps coming on Mother's Day weekend. Make it count today. pic.twitter.com/yPNknJwJjP – Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) May 3, 2020

"Rain stronger and cool down next weekend,quot;, WCVB-TV Kelly Ann Cicalese said.

⛅️ Clouds around this morning with a patchy drizzle in SE Mass. ✅ It's still this week's "pick,quot; with afternoon sun and highs well into the 70s. 👋 Goodbye to the 70s! Going from 60 on Monday to 50 with some possibilities of showering. Rain heavier and cool off next weekend. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/T7KKMDE6bv – Kelly Ann Cicalese (@kellyannwx) May 3, 2020

"This week will be a little cooler and there will be some spot showers," says WCVB. Mike Wankum.