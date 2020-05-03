Here's what you can expect from this week's weather.

While last weekend brought sunny skies and mild weather to the Greater Boston region, temperatures are expected to start to drop on Monday and the rest of the week is forecast to be much cooler, according to the National Weather Service. .

Monday is forecast to be in the mid-1960s in Boston, while Tuesday's high is in the upper 50-50.

"He will also face more clouds on Tuesday," Torry Gaucher, a meteorologist with the service, told Boston.com. "And then that cold trend continues with us as we move forward on Wednesday with temperatures between 50 and 50 degrees."

Conditions are similar for Thursday and Friday, he noted.

Early Saturday morning, Boston is forecast to be in the 30s to 40s, while the Worcester area is forecast in the mid-30s. For the Berkshires, temperatures are forecast to reach just 20 in the mid of the upper half, according to Gaucher. This could mean "some wet flakes (snow)" for the Berkshires.

"Mother Nature is just trying to keep us all home during this quarantine," said Gaucher.

Along with falling temperatures, the weather is forecast to be a little unstable, he said. This means that there is a possibility of light rain on Thursday through Friday.

Here's what other Boston area meteorologists said about the coming week:

"Enjoy today, next Sunday it seems drek,quot; meteorologist David Epstein said On twitter.

"I should also mention that it won't be as nice again until the middle of the month, so yes," said the WBZ-TV meteorologist. Eric fisher said.

"Rain stronger and cool down next weekend,quot;, WCVB-TV Kelly Ann Cicalese said.

"This week will be a little cooler and there will be some spot showers," says WCVB. Mike Wankum.

