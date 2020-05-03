Here's everything you can expect from the I for India concert today

Following the success of the Lady Gaga initiative, Together At Home, Give India has organized a digital concert to raise aid funds for people affected by COVID 19. The indoor concert will be held today at 7:30 on Facebook , where you can witness celebrities from all over the world. The world unites for a great cause.





From big Bollywood fans like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Akshay Kumar, Gulzar, AR Rahman to international names like Mick Jagger, Mindy Kaling, Nick Jonas, Will Smith and Russel Peters, the I for India concert will have contributions from artists from around the world to urge people to donate money to the noble cause. Hosted by Bollywood directors Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, the show will air live on Facebook to pay tribute to workers fighting the pandemic. Its goal is to raise millions of dollars for more than 100 groups, providing food and other essential services during the crisis in India.









Here is a list of all the stars who will gather tonight for the "concert of our time,quot;. Have a look.



