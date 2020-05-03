Harry and Meghan discuss "Finding Freedom" in a revealing new biography – Up News Info

A new book purported to have the cooperation of Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is due out in August, the editors revealed.

Seeking Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Creation of a Modern Royal Family by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand will be out on Dey Street Books, owned by Harper Collins, on August 11. It will be sold in a Kindle edition for $ 12.99 USD. A price has not been set for the hardcover edition, which opens on August 20. The book is expected to have 320 pages.

Amazon's description promises that "few know the true story of Harry and Meghan," who are currently seeking a permanent home in the Los Angeles area and have been seen making charitable food deliveries.

"For the first time, Find freedom it goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan's life together, "Amazon propaganda said," dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions affecting the couple on both sides of the pond. As members of the select group of reporters covering the British Royal Family and their engagements, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have witnessed the life of the young couple as few strangers can.

"With unique and written access with the participation of those closest to the couple, Find freedom It is an honest, up-close and disarming portrait of a confident, influential and progressive couple who are not afraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path out of the limelight and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world.

The Sussexs reportedly interviewed the authors of the book before moving from the UK.