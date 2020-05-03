Grand Forks outbreak has other North Dakota plants on alert – Up News Info

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – A widespread coronavirus outbreak that shut down a wind turbine plant in northeast North Dakota and started a massive contact-localization effort has prompted many of the state's largest manufacturers to review and transmit their safety measures.

No company wants to be the next LM Wind Power.

"All that is needed is to see something like this happen at a neighboring or similar company and they all become much more demanding with control measures," said Dr. Paul Carson, a specialist in public health and infectious diseases at the North Dakota state. University, referring to the spread at the Grand Forks plant.

Officials at two of the state's largest plants, window and door maker Marvin and construction and agricultural component producer John Deere Electronic Solutions, say there are new traffic rules. And they're doing more than the standard protocol of proper hygiene, high-tech protective gear, social distancing, and stickers that say, "IF YOU CAN READ THIS YOU ARE TOO CLOSE."

The hallways, entrances and exits are strictly one-way. Other changes have included temperature controls, unique equipment such as "contactless,quot; door openers, liberal licensing policies and salary provisions, and an additional emphasis on communication between management and workers.

"The stakes are too high right now," said Paul Marvin, CEO of Marvin, a century-old company based in Warroad, Minnesota, with 6,000 employees in eight states, including 1,300 in the Fargo area. "We want people to feel comfortable and build trust. It costs him a little money in the short term, but he pays dividends in the long term. ”

The John Deere Electronic Solutions plant in Fargo employs about 750 people. A company spokeswoman said "one of the most shocking steps,quot; they have taken is to reassure employees that they will be paid if they have symptoms of the virus, are not feeling well, or believe they may have been exposed.

Marvin employees receive paid leave if they are sick and unpaid leave with health benefits if they just don't feel comfortable going to work. Paul Marvin said employees do not have to "show how sick they are,quot; with their doctors' notes. And their jobs will be waiting for them when they return.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has maintained a Canada-based potato processing business as the gold standard to protect employees from the coronavirus, claiming that the Cavendish Farms plants in North Dakota and elsewhere they have not registered a single COVID-19 case among thousands of workers. The company employs 250 people at its Jamestown plant.

"It has been a family business for decades, taking care of its people," said Burgum. “They have a culture of safety that was established a long time ago. They find it easy to take it to another level. "

Cavendish Farms spokeswoman Mary Keith said the numerous safeguards include infrared cameras to monitor the temperatures of people entering buildings and hundreds of multi-language signs posted on all floors to keep employees aware of the distancing. social and other guidelines. The company purchased 2,700 plexiglass face shields for all of its operations and added floor-to-ceiling barriers made of plexiglass or wood, he said.

"We think what we did very well was that we reacted early and reacted quickly to risk and increased our measures," Keith said, adding that workers awaiting tests or treatment for COVID-19 receive 10 days of paid health benefits.

Meanwhile, the number of infected workers at LM Wind Power is approximately 150 at the Grand Forks plant that employs about 900 people. State and local health officials are undertaking a vigorous contact-seeking effort, recruiting dozens of people to help find other cases of COVID-19 related to the plant.

Some LM employees have publicly complained about what they believed to be a lack of safety precautions, which the company has denied. Officials at the Department of Labor and Human Rights have not received any complaints from LM employees, according to Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki.

Scott Weislow, director of corporate risk management for Marvin, said Marvin had a plan for a pandemic in his library after dealing with bird flu and that gave them an advantage, he said.

"I think we are going to see an evolution in business – not just us but everyone," Weislow said. “Working from home will be more acceptable. Probably some of these social distancing measures will hold and you will see other measures like voice activated lights and voice activated door openers. "

Carson said that when it comes to the coronavirus, even the strictest measures may not be enough to dodge "the luck of the draw." It only takes one infected person with no symptoms to start the spread, he said.

