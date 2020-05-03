Global Coronavirus updates: Italy reports 474 new deaths

There is a new reality for places where the coronavirus is under control. Parts of the world already live in it.
Worshipers in one of Seoul's largest Catholic churches should refrain from singing hymns or saying "amen,quot; for fear of spreading saliva. Priests disinfect their hands during communion. Holy water has been removed from the chapel.
"This should become the new normal from now on," said Gong My-young, 53, who owns a tutoring school and attended mass one night this week at Myeongdong Church in the capital of South Korea. "We have to be ready for war."
South Korea even has a name for new practices: "quarantine of everyday life." Authorities recently released a 68-page guide, offering advice on situations like going to the movies ("refrain from yelling,quot;) and attending funerals ("bowing rather than hugging,quot;).
As cities in Asia, Australia, and elsewhere have their coronavirus outbreaks under control, churches, schools, restaurants, movie theaters, and even sports venues begin to open up, creating a sense of normalcy for people who have spent weeks and even months in isolation.
In Hong Kong, restaurant tables must be at least five feet apart, and customers receive bags to store their face masks during dinner.
In China, students face temperature controls before they can enter schools, while cafeteria tables are equipped with plastic dividers.
In South Korea, baseball games lack fans and players can't spit on the field.
The new customs and social mandates in Beijing, Hong Kong and Seoul, as well as in Sydney, Australia and the capital of Taiwan, Taipei, offer a preview of what could soon be common around the world.
Europe's restrictions are eased for millions, but normalcy remains elusive.
For millions of Europeans, hit by an economic recession Not seen since the end of World War II, the weekend brought a hint of optimism as countries began to ease stringent blockade restrictions.
After seven weeks of a truncated, sometimes claustrophobic indoor existence, Spanish teens and adults were allowed to exercise outdoors for the first time, causing scenes of euphoric runners in some Spanish cities.
But governments warn that there will be no return to business as usual.
Spain, which recently exceeded 25,000 deaths, and France, which is close to that figure, have announced that wearing face masks will be mandatory on public transport in the coming weeks, as both countries develop complex strategies, region by region, to exit of the block.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Saturday that his government would award 16 billion euros to help the 17 regions of Spain pay the cost of managing the health crisis and its consequences. Sánchez also called on opposition parties to approve another extension of Spain's state of emergency, in line with a plan to gradually return Spain to a "new normal,quot; in late June.
"This is the time when we can take advantage of our advantage," Johnson said. "It is also the time of maximum risk."
The death toll from the virus is still felt strongly, even as the number of hospitalized patients continues to decline in several countries. Italy reported 474 new deaths on Saturday, the largest increase since April 21, totaling more than 28,000. (See our coronavirus case map of Italy).
Olivier Véran, the French Minister of Health, He told the Le Parisien newspaper that if the number of cases remained too high, the authorities could press date to facilitate confinement beyond May 11.
"Learning to live with the virus, that is the goal in the coming weeks and months," said Christophe Castaner, France's interior minister.
Rome has survived looting, floods, fires, and conquests. Now this?
Unlike the conquests, fires, and floods, the coronavirus is clearly not a danger to the beauty of Rome. But what will it do to your spirit?
Campo de & # 39; Fiori, a square that generally houses a bustling tourist market, was practically empty, except for a girl who rode her bicycle around the statue of the philosopher and astronomer Giordano Bruno, who was burned alive on the site in 1600 , decades after one of the several looting in the city.
With so few cars and people on the streets, the scent of wisteria, covering the old defensive walls and garden fences, floats even further.
On the quiet Ponte Sisto bridge, usually crowded with street performers, five wild ducks, with flashing green necks, landed in formation to brush the Tiber alone.
And yet, there is an underground current from a city about to explode. The Romans have a reputation for circumventing the rules: in traffic, in line, in life. Fans call it endearing creativity; critics, unbearable incivility. Will living with the virus improve or eliminate that?
The answer is likely to come soon. The government will begin to relax the longest blockade in Europe on Monday.
The race for a vaccine is trying to speed up a process that normally takes years.
With political leaders, especially President Trump, increasingly pressing for progress, and with huge potential gains at stake for the industry, drug makers and researchers have signaled that they are moving at speeds never seen before.
But the entire company remains concerned about uncertainty about whether any coronavirus vaccines will be effective, how quickly it could be available to millions or billions of people, and whether the rush, which compresses a process that can take 10 to 10 years months, security will be sacrificed.
"We are going to start increasing production with the companies involved," said Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the federal government's leading expert on infectious diseases, this week. "Don't wait until you get a response before you start manufacturing."
Two of the main participants in the United States, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna have announced partnerships with manufacturing companies, and Johnson & Johnson promises a billion doses of a vaccine not yet developed by the end of next year.
While scientists and doctors talk about finding a "global vaccine," national leaders emphasize first immunizing their own populations. Trump said he was personally in charge of "Operation Warp Speed,quot; to obtain 300 million doses of US weapons in January. The most promising clinical trial in China is funded by the government. And in India, the executive director of the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest producer of vaccine doses, said that most of its vaccines "would have to go to our compatriots before it goes abroad."
But George Q. Daley, dean of the Harvard Medical School, said that thinking country-by-country rather than globally would be foolish, as it "would mean wasting the first few doses of the vaccine on large numbers of people with low risk, rather than covering as many high-risk people globally "- healthcare workers and older adults -" to stop the spread "worldwide.
In Kabul, a study using randomized tests suggests that a third of residents could be infected.
The Afghan health ministry has raised the alarm that the coronavirus has spread rapidly throughout the capital Kabul.
In the absence of widespread testing, the health ministry conducted a small study through randomized rapid tests in the city of approximately five million people, followed by laboratory tests. Although the sample size was small, the results indicated a troubling indication, said Wahidullah Mayar, a spokesman for the health ministry.
Of 500 randomized samples from 10 different parts of the city, 260 tested positive on rapid tests. Then all 260 were subjected to sensitive laboratory tests using a polymerase chain reaction to duplicate the virus' genetic material, and 60 percent tested positive. That suggests that at least 30 percent of the approximately five million inhabitants of the city could have the virus.
Officially, the country has registered around 2,500 cases in total and 72 deaths so far. But in a reality where testing has been extremely limited, the high percentage of positive results among the limited number of tests has raised concerns all along. So far, even with increased capacity in recent weeks, Afghanistan has conducted a total of approximately 11,000 tests.
The government has imposed a partial closure in Kabul for several weeks, but that has been hampered due to the deep poverty of a large part of the population that survives as day laborers. Authorities believe that about 80 percent of the country's population lives on $ 1.25 a day, bordering the poverty line at $ 1 a day.
In recent days, the government has begun distributing bread through some 1,200 bakeries in Kabul to some 250,000 families, with each family receiving between four and 10 loaves once a day. But large crowds outside bakeries have raised concerns that the measure to prevent starvation deaths may also be helping the spread of the virus.
Migrants face detours and arrests in Malaysia and growing infections in Singapore dormitories.
On Friday, undocumented immigrants in Malaysia were detained in large-scale raids as part of the authorities' efforts to contain the outbreak.
The country cannot allow migrants to "move freely,quot; during their confinement, Abdul Hamid Bador, the police inspector general, He told the state news agency Bernama, citing the risk of new groups: "It will be difficult for us to track them if they leave identified locations."
"With this ill-advised summary, the Malaysian government seems foolishly determined to repeat Singapore's mistakes by targeting migrants in a way that ensures a massive spread of Covid-19," said Phil Robertson, deputy director for human rights in Asia. Watch.
"So there really is a perfect storm of poor and marginalized people at the center of these economies who should be supported to stop Covid-19 in their communities, but instead face waves of vilification and xenophobia," added Robertson.
In neighboring Singapore, early outbreak control successes have been clouded by unrelenting increase in infections linked to dormitories of migrant workers that house up to 20 people per room.
Most of the 1,379 new infections registered on Friday and Saturday were from foreign workers living in such dorms, the Health Ministry said. Such cases, which have shown little sign of declining, accounted for about 86 percent of Singapore's 17,548 cases as of Saturday. The city-state said it would begin easing some distancing measures in the coming weeks.
Hundreds of miles off the coast of Malaysia, at least three ships each carrying hundreds of Rohingya refugees have been adrift for more than two months. In what the United Nations called a dangerous "human ping-pong game," ships were prevented from docking in Bangladesh, their home port, and Malaysia, their preferred destination.
Starting this week, human rights groups that had been trying to track ships by satellite I lost sight of them.
The Latest in Science: One way to find out if it's safe to get out of the pen is to check the sewer.
The world is eager to get out of the confinement. But if countries simply go back to business as usual, new Covid-19 outbreaks will follow. The only solution public health experts see is to carefully monitor the coronavirus and control new outbreaks.
The problem is that the most obvious way to monitor the virus, testing person by person, has already proven to be a huge and costly challenge. Experts say we are not close to the scale we need to get a good idea of the pandemic.
Now some scientists are looking for the virus not in our noses, blood or saliva, but elsewhere: in our sewers.
"It is the signature of a whole community," said Krista Wigginton, an environmental engineer at the University of Michigan who has been finding the coronavirus in the wastewater around the Bay Area in California.
Water authorities and governments are in talks with scientists and companies about monitoring the pandemic through detecting viruses in the sewer. Wastewater monitoring could provide early outbreak alerts. Potentially, it could give governments some of the data they need about when to end locks and when to turn them back on.
In other scientific news about the pandemic:
Common blood pressure medications do not put patients at increased risk of contracting the coronavirus, Investigators are reporting. That's good news for millions of people taking two classes of medications, known as ACE inhibitors and BRA.
It may be time to add another strange symptom to the list of coronavirus signs, "Covid toe,quot;. Doctors around the world report that some of their infected patients are developing chilblains, painful toe injuries that are normally seen in cold climates.
Summary of the United States: Farmers were plowing under crops and throwing milk. Now the federal government and volunteers have stepped in.
While millions of Americans are concerned about having enough to eat and lines in Food banks are growing, farmers have been plowing under vegetable fields, throwing milk, and breaking eggs that cannot be sold because the coronavirus pandemic has closed restaurants, hotels, and schools.
Now, the destruction of fresh food on such a scale has fueled action by the Trump administration and state governments, as well as grassroots efforts as a group of college students renting trucks to rescue onions and unsold eggs from farms. But chances are they won't be enough to tackle the problem if companies stay closed for months.
In the coming weeks, the The Department of Agriculture will begin spending $ 300 million a month to buy surplus vegetables, fruits, milk and meat from distributors and send them to food banks. Federal grants will also subsidize the boxing of purchases and transportation to charity groups, tasks that farmers have said they cannot afford, giving them little choice but to destroy food.
Nationwide, Dairy Farmers of America, the largest dairy cooperative in the United States, has diverted nearly a quarter of a million gallons of milk to food banks.
The Department of Agriculture grants are expected to be announced this week, but farmers say their losses far exceed what the grants can provide.
There are some signs that debris is beginning to dissipate. In early April, farmers dumped 3.7 million gallons of milk per day, draining it into manure pits, where it was mixed with the fertilizer used in the fields. Now, the waste is closer to 1.5 million gallons, according to the dairy cooperative, as farmers cut back on production and restaurant chains like Papa John & # 39; s heed the industry's call to add additional cheese to every Pizza.
This is what is happening in the United States:
New Jersey county and state parks reopened Saturday after being closed for nearly a month to discourage overcrowding. With people enjoying the warm weather, the New York Police Department said it would deploy more than 1,000 officers across the city to ensure people distanced themselves socially. Governor Phillip D. Murphy of New Jersey warned Friday that the restrictions would be re-imposed if precautions are not followed.
President Trump moved in Friday night to replace Christi A. Grimm, the chief deputy general inspector for the Department of Health and Human Services. Ms. Grimm had angered him with a report last month that identified the critical shortage of supplies, revealing that hundreds of medical centers were struggling to obtain test kits, protective gear for staff members and ventilators. Trump has tried to assert more authority over his administration and eliminate officials deemed insufficiently loyal in the three months since his impeachment trial in the Senate ended in acquittal, largely along the lines of the party.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, said in a joint statement Saturday that Congress would reject the White House's offer to provide lawmakers with quick-test-machines, claiming that resources should unfold for those in great need. The offer came after the best doctor in Congress warned that with his current team, he would only be able to screen those who were ill and that it would take at least two days to get the test results.
The closure restrictions have sparked a series of lawsuits that affirm a wide range of rights, from individual rights to freedom of expression and property rights. In Los Angeles, a group of small businesses that includes a gondola service, a mariachi band, and a pet grooming spa sued in federal court.
We collect photos of how American life has been transformed.
On Friday, the Berlin Philharmonic. He was supposed to have presented his annual European Concert, widely broadcast in Israel, as part of the German President's state visit. The entire visit was canceled due to the pandemic, but the Philharmonic carried on with its performance in its Berlin hall – the first major classical event to venture, so to speak, outside the running of the bulls.
In some places where the virus appears to be on the decline, including Germany, restrictions have begun to relax. And orchestras, like other companies, are looking to see if they can find a gradual way out of hibernation.
The concert, which was Repeated on the platform of the orchestra's digital concert hall on Saturday, it was organized to comply with local health regulations. No more than 15 musicians could be on stage at any given time, making this a de facto camera event. The players were kept two meters apart (approximately six and a half feet), except for the wind players, separated five meters (approximately 16 and a half feet) from each other and their colleagues.
The original plan was for string musicians and percussionists to wear protective masks, but after the first rehearsal, according to an orchestra spokeswoman, health authorities allowed the musicians to play without masks as long as they were taken behind the stage. All participating musicians were screened for the virus prior to the start of the trials.
It is hard to overstate what deviation from the norm this setting represented. Typically, musicians in chamber ensembles and orchestras try to sit as close as possible without standing between them, to add cohesion to the overall sound and help players listen to each other.
However, while the seating arrangement was odd, it was also inspiring to see musicians trying to find some way, uncomfortable as it was, to continue making live art.
Read the full review notebook by Anthony Tommasini, the Times' leading classical music critic.
India's largest single-day report on cases raises fears for Mumbai.
India is closely monitoring whether a record number of infections were reported on Friday The increase is a bump or suggests a more worrisome peak in coronavirus cases.
Officials have focused on the state of Maharashtra in particular where about half of the new 2,293 new cases were reported on Friday. The state includes Mumbai, the commercial capital of India, where public health experts have warned that community transmission of the virus could be devastating in the city's dense slum areas.
Friday's report listed hundreds of more cases than usual. India has recorded 37,336 infections and more than 1,100 deaths from the coronavirus, a relatively low number for a country of 1.3 billion people.
Although testing has been limited, there have been few reports of hospitals overwhelmed, and the country's doubling rate has slowed over the past week, about nine days.
For more than five weeks, Indian officials have strictly applied a National closure to curb the spread of the coronavirus, seal state borders, halt transportation, and close airspace and most businesses.
India's Interior Ministry announced on Friday that the blockade would continue until at least May 17, although restrictions on movements will be reduced next week in districts with few or no infections.
The pandemic highlights the shortage of burial plots for French Muslims.
The coronavirus pandemic that has affected much of the world has also stopped a tradition in many French Muslim immigrant families: the repatriation of bodies to their country of origin. And since most countries have closed their borders, it has also highlighted the difficult task of finding suitable Muslim burial plots that are oriented towards Mecca.
French cemeteries lack such parcels, a concern that many families in Northwest and Sub-Saharan Africa have raised for decades. But the pandemic has helped reveal the full extent of the shortage while underscoring the broader fight for the integration of Muslims in France.
"Covid-19, unfortunately, hit the Muslim community with full force," said Chems-Eddine Hafiz, rector of the Paris Grand Mosque. "This situation has been going on for years, and now we are paying a high price."
Every year thousands of bodies have been sent back to countries in Northwest and sub-Saharan Africa, a well-functioning operation that involves specialized funeral homes, charter flights and consular services.
But now Morocco and Tunisia have suspended all repatriations, while Algeria and Mali allow only people who have not died from the disease to return. The restrictions have pushed more Muslim families to resort to French cemeteries to bury their relatives.
Under France's strict secular laws, town halls, which administer the country's cemeteries, are not required to create or expand religious parcels.
With around 25,000 coronavirus-related deaths, France is among the five most affected countries in the world. Although it is not known how many Muslims are among the dead, Muslim funeral homes have reported that they were inundated with requests to organize emergency burials or face repatriation.
"A serious crisis is underway," said Djamel Djemai, the 42-year-old owner of the Al Janaza Muslim Funeral Home in the Seine-Saint-Denis district.
The head of our Baghdad bureau reports on the dire state of Syria's fight against the pandemic.
There is a lot of competition for the worst place during the Covid-19 pandemic, but one of them would have to be Syria, especially those areas outside of government control or of little concern to Damascus.
As of March, the four million people in the northeast region of the country, overseen by a Kurdish-led administration, had no access to coronavirus testing, which could take so long. 11 days to return from a laboratory in Damascus. They had no access to health clinics, only 26 of the 279 were operating, and only had two hospitals working out of the 11, according to a letter published this week by Human Rights Watch demanding medical help for the population.
Northeast Syria is where Syrian Kurdish forces, backed by United States troops, fought against the Islamic State for five years.
Iraqi Kurds have responded to the best of their ability, although they often disagree with the policy of their fellow Kurds on the Syrian side of the border.
The president of the Kurdish region, Nechirvan Barzani, paid for and delivered four real-time polymerase chain reaction machines capable of conducting coronavirus tests, said Ahmed Oathman, his deputy chief of staff.
"We ship the laboratory machinery, plus test kits, and send expert people to train them," said Mr. Oathman.
With the main border crossings into northeast Syria Closed by the United Nations Security Council since January, however, NGOs have been struggling to obtain medical help through medications, masks and protective equipment.
Iraqi Kurds have tried to facilitate it by allowing aid through a small crossing, although there have been bureaucratic holds, but with the main crossing closed it has limited impact, according to Human Rights Watch.
To "decongest prisons,quot;, the Philippines has released nearly 10,000 prisoners.
An Associate Justice of the Philippine Supreme Court, Marvic Leonen, said Saturday that nearly 10,000 prisoners had been released as part of efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Of the 9,731 inmates released between March 1 and April 29, more than 2,000 were released from jails in Manila, he said. Most of the rest, around 4,600, had been held elsewhere in Luzon, the region that includes the capital.
"We are continuing as much as we can to decongest the jails," Judge Leonen said during an online press conference.
The announcement came days after Human Rights Watch asked the government to fully report the deaths in its Covid-19 prisons, after at least nine inmates and nine staff members tested positive for the coronavirus in the Jail of the Quezon city in the Manila area, one of the busiest prisons in the country.
The Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center in central Philippines also reported a death from coronavirus this week, while the Cebu City Jail reported 212 infections.
World ingenuity quarantines the leaders' words and quarantines in one song.
Coronavirus-themed parody songs have brought much-needed comic relief worldwide during the pandemic.
Then there was the Marsh family from Kent, in the south-east of England,One Day More ”from the musical Les Misérables, obtaining more than 5 million views on YouTube. “One more day, another day, another destination. Buy for delivery online, "sang Danielle Marsh, mother of four." I tried again, only to find that there is nothing until September. One more day."
In Canada this week, the Edmonton musician Brock tyler He brought some comic help to his fellow citizens with a song with Doug Ford, the principal of Ontario.
Ford, a combative right-wing politician who has often been compared to President Trump, has He won praise for his handling of the crisis, including his outspoken approach and his deference to medical experts.
It is not Mr. Tyler's first musical parody effort. A few weeks ago, he delighted Canadians by gently mocking Verbal error by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who observed that the masks prevented people from breathing or speaking "wetly,quot; about other people.
The pandemic seen from two sides of a border.
Our reporter, Ian Austen, listens to a health economist who has taught in both countries in the Canadian letter.
After lamenting in a recent letter from Canada about my inability to find an expert who could offer an informed comparison of how the medical systems in Canada and the United States were responding to the coronavirus pandemic, I soon heard from Professor Peter Berman.
It is particularly well positioned for such an assessment, after He spent 25 years teaching at Harvard, most recently as Professor of Economics and Global Health Systems at T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Professor Berman now resides in Vancouver as director of the School of Population and Public Health at the University of British Columbia School of Medicine.
I will start the comparison with some numbers. Massachusetts, Professor Berman's former home, has a population of 6.8 million and British Columbia has just over 5 million residents. But the cost of the pandemic in the two areas has been significantly different. As it was Friday afternoon In Massachusetts, there have been more than 62,000 reported cases and 3,562 deaths, or 52 deaths per 100,000 people. In B.C., there were only 2,112 cases and 111 deaths, or just two victims per 100,000 residents.
Professor Berman cautioned that those numbers reflect a wide variety of factors outside the medical system, such as the demographic makeup of different cities and regions.
But he noted that near his old Harvard office "there must be thousands of the best hospital beds in the world and there are three of the best international hospitals within a couple of blocks." So with resources like that, why is there so much disparity with British Columbia?
"In British Columbia, the province simply said," We need to prepare for this, we need to free 30 percent of hospital beds, "said Professor Berman." And they instructed health authorities to do so. "
But in Massachusetts, he said, not only was there no one to tell hospitals to clean the beds, but the system's economy works against those steps.
That does not mean that Canada's approach to crisis and the structure of its medical system is perfect. Among other things, Professor Berman said that Canada's health systems, which effectively treat doctors as private contractors, sometimes lead to disconnects between primary health care and hospital systems. He also said the country has been slow to push testing of the virus to communities.
