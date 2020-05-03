George W. Bush shares empathetic message of unity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Twitter responds with praise and disgust

Over the weekend, the George W. Bush Presidential Center released a video featuring the former POTUS calling on Americans to recognize that we are all together in this battle against COVID-19. He reminded everyone that we should help each other out during the global pandemic and put aside partisan politics, but the video had mixed reviews on Twitter.

The nearly three-minute video features Bush's voice over various black-and-white images that primarily included people with American flags. As the country faces dizzying unemployment, a closed economy, and a rising COVID-19 death count, Bush says we must remember that the differences between people are small.

A message from President George W. Bush@TheCalltoUnite pic.twitter.com/FIn9wuOPTF – George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) May 2, 2020

"Let's remember how small our differences are from this shared threat," Bush said. “In the final analysis, we are not partisan fighters, we are human beings, equally vulnerable and equally wonderful in God's sight. We get up or fall together and we are determined to get up. "

Bush said this is a challenging and solemn moment in our nation's life, as an "invisible and unrelenting enemy threatens the elderly and vulnerable among us." He added that we are all deeply grateful for the risks that medical professionals have taken regarding their own health so that they can save lives.

"Officials at all levels are setting the public health requirements that protect us all, and we all must do our part," he continued. “The disease also threatens broader harm, harm to our sense of security, protection and community. The biggest challenge we share is facing an outbreak of fear and loneliness. And it is frustrating that many of the normal tools of compassion, a hug, a touch, can bring the opposite of the good we seek. In this case, we serve our neighbor by separating ourselves from them. "

Bush said we cannot allow physical separation to become emotional isolation. This means that we have to be compassionate and creative, and people across the United States are using the "tools of technology and the cause of solidarity." He also made reference to September 11, saying that as a result of this, we saw a great nation rise up as one to honor the brave and afflicted.

President Bush's video immediately started trending on Twitter after it was posted on Saturday. Many were delighted to hear such inspiring and kind words from the former president, but others were not impressed.

Here is the difference. George W. Bush was horrible but on the traditional scale from wonderful to horrible. Trump is horrible on an immeasurable scale. It is the difference between discovering a carton containing spoiled milk and one containing a portal to hell. – Bill Prady (@billprady) May 3, 2020

A Twitter user wrote that George W. Bush's rehabilitation was one of the "ugliest accusations of liberalism,quot; they have ever seen. They noted that the Bush administration was responsible for killing thousands of Iraqis because of the Iraq war, not to mention their mismanagement of Hurricane Katrina.

Another skeptic wrote: "The rehabilitation of the George W. Bush Democratic leadership is repulsive. Torture. Mutilating. Drones Mass surveillance. A war based on lies. Katrina The list goes on … However, Democratic leaders are determined to strengthen the bush image wonder why.

A supporter of the president's message said that in a million years, they never thought they would be crying watching the Bush video and thinking how much better we would all feel if Bush were president today.



