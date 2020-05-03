'Game of Thrones' actor Hafthor Bjornsson breaks Eddie Hall's world record for deadlift

Instagram

During a live event as part of the world's Ultimate Strongman Competition, the actor known as The Mountain in HBO's hit fantasy series successfully lifted 501 kilograms.

"game of Thrones"actor and strong man Hafthor Bjornsson He broke the world record for deadlifts during his live event on Saturday, May 2.

The star, who played "The Mountain" in the hit HBO fantasy series, successfully achieved a 501 kilogram (1102 pound) deadlift as part of the World's Ultimate Strongman Competition.

Upon completing the challenge, the star broke the previous record set by Eddie Hall, who previously lifted 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds).

As Bjornsson triumphs over his partner, their rivalry continues, and now he suggests that he and Hall take the ring for a boxing match, according to TMZ.

The publication reported that Hall has already responded, saying he will "sign 1,000 percent (sic) those documents," while continuing to explain that it is not for money or glory, but to teach Bjornsson a lesson, after he apparently called him a cheat in a competition in which both previously participated.

Check out Bjornsson's record feat here.