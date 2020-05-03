Fremont police arrest woman who allegedly carried a cricket bat against a robbery victim – Up News Info San Francisco

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5
<pre><pre>Fremont police arrest woman who allegedly carried a cricket bat against a robbery victim - CBS San Francisco
Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad. Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

FREMONT (Up News Info SF) – A woman was arrested after allegedly hitting a man over the head with a cricket bat during an attempted robbery Saturday night, according to Fremont police.

Police did not identify the suspect, but Alameda County Jail records show that Jaqualyn Moses, 37, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree robbery on Saturday.

Cricket wickets, ball and bat. (File photo via Getty Images)

The robbery occurred near the intersection of Liberty Street and Beacon Avenue around 6 p.m.

The victim in the alleged assault and attempted robbery suffered a laceration that is not considered fatal.

According to county jail records, Moses is being held in Fremont Jail on $ 130,000 bail and will be processed Monday at 9 a.m.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here