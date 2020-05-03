Former Unit G rapper Young Buck likes the gay video on Twitter! (Graphic)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Former Unit G rapper Young Buck was caught yesterday, "liking,quot; a video showing two men involved in a homosexual sex act, MTO News found out.

This is the second time, the rapper has been exposed by others as potentially gay. Last year, Young Buck, whose real name is David Darnell Brown, was "exposed,quot; by a transgender woman who claimed that she and the rapper had a sexual relationship. To back up her claims, the transgender provided recordings of conversations she had with Young Buck.

At the time, many in the hip hop community believed that Young Buck was secretly a member of the LGBTQ community. But Buck denied it and claimed he was "tricked,quot; into the relationship with the transgender.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here