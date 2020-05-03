Former Unit G rapper Young Buck likes the gay video on Twitter! (Graphic)

Former Unit G rapper Young Buck was caught yesterday, "liking,quot; a video showing two men involved in a homosexual sex act, MTO News found out.

This is the second time, the rapper has been exposed by others as potentially gay. Last year, Young Buck, whose real name is David Darnell Brown, was "exposed,quot; by a transgender woman who claimed that she and the rapper had a sexual relationship. To back up her claims, the transgender provided recordings of conversations she had with Young Buck.

At the time, many in the hip hop community believed that Young Buck was secretly a member of the LGBTQ community. But Buck denied it and claimed he was "tricked,quot; into the relationship with the transgender.

Well now there is more evidence. Apparently, someone was reviewing Young Buck's likes on Twitter and found that he "liked,quot; a gay porn video.

Here is the video Young Buck liked:

Young Buck realized what happened and quickly eliminated all his likes.

But not before people found out what kind of content the Nashville rapper was watching. Look:

Young Buck got his first major deal with Ca $ h Money in 1995 when he was given the opportunity to perform with Baby, co-founder of Cash Money. Young Buck, shortly after, would tour with Birdman on the way and do several shows together. Even though Young Buck signed with the label, he never appeared on any of their albums or released his under the label. After several years of being in and out of Cash Money, Buck and fellow rapper Juvenile decided to leave the label in late 2001, where he would join the Juvenile UTP record label and rap group UTP Playas.