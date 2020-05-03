Former CBS chief communications officer, novelist and comedian Gil Schwartz passed away Saturday morning at his home in Santa Monica, California, at the age of 68. His death was unexpected, but he died of natural causes.

Schwartz retired as Senior EVP and Chief Communications Officer for CBS Corporation in November 2018, after nearly 40 years at CBS, Viacom, and Westinghouse Broadcasting. He oversaw public relations, media relations, and also corporate and internal communication functions during CBS 'rise to become America's most viewed network.

Much appreciated by his colleagues and journalists, Schwartz was the senior advisor to CBS senior executives and also a beloved mentor to the many communications executives who worked with him. He was also a talented showman who became famous for his singing, guitar, and comic riffs during CBS annual affiliate meetings. Schwartz's colorful and endearing personality was also fully showcased in December at CBS's annual press party, an inescapable party that featured appearances from the company's top stars and top executives, as well as service from the signature pigs. Gil on a blanket.

Schwartz joined CBS as SVP, Communications in 1996, after 14 years with Westinghouse Broadcasting (Group W), where he oversaw that company's communications prior to its merger with CBS.

In addition to his senior executive role in corporate America, Schwartz secretly (at first) worked for many years as a columnist and author, using Stanley Bing as his pseudonym. Bing's witty comment first appeared on the pages of Esquire. Stanley then took his talents to Fortune, where he reflected in a column on the last page for more than 20 years. In the early 1990s, Bing's true identity became the worst-kept secret in the media business. Despite having written two books before lifting the veil, including Crazy bosses: spot them, serve them, surviveBing went ahead and wrote a total of 13 business books with the blessing of Schwartz's superiors.

Stanley Bing also wrote three novels.: You look good today, Lloyd – What happened, and more recently Immortal life: a story that will soon be true.

Schwartz was born on May 20, 1951 in New York City to Bill and Ruth Schwartz. He began to develop his communication skills at an early age when his parents encouraged him to speak when speaking to his deaf brother, Michael. Gil grew up in New Rochelle before attending Brandeis University, where he earned his BA in theater and English.

A man of many passions, Schwartz loved art and poetry and began his professional life as a poet, playwright, and actor who honed his talents by doing everything from improv theater to Shakespeare's "As You Like It". He was one of the founders of The Next Move, an improvisation company in Boston. In addition to being an accomplished guitarist, Gil was a versatile musician who could play a tune in anything from a clarinet to a ukulele to a piano. He was also an avid photographer with a particular penchant for birds, travel, and food. He tackled all hobbies and side projects with the same exuberance that was a hallmark of his professional life.

After his retirement from CBS in 2018, Schwartz remained active and knowledgeable as a writer, blogger, and tweeter.

Gil's old friend, playwright Lloyd "Lucky" Gold, noted that the title of Schwartz's 1982 play, "Ferocious Kisses," could be his epitaph; Fierce in his views, in his loyalties, and in his loves, Gil made every moment of his hectic life important to his wife, children, dog, and everyone who was lucky enough to call him a friend.

Gil is survived by his beloved wife of 14 years, Laura Svienty; daughter Nina Pajak (Matt Pajak); son Will Schwartz (Jean Moylan); stepson Kyle Bender; stepdaughter Rachel Bender; granddaughter Vivien; grandson Sam; brother Michael Schwartz (Trisha Schwartz); and niece Brianna Schwartz.

In lieu of flowers, friends who want to honor Gil's memory are encouraged to make donations to lafoodbank.org, foodbanknyc.org or sfmfoodbank.org. A memorial service will take place this fall.