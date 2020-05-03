Former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton to join Cowboys

Andy Dalton will not be joining the Patriots this offseason.

The former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is reportedly heading to Dallas. Dalton and the Cowboys agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $ 7 million, including a guaranteed $ 3 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Dalton, who spent nine years in Cincinnati, grew up in Katy, Texas, played at Texas Christian University, and already owns a home in Dallas.

Dalton was rumored to be a potential option for the Patriots, who were betting favorites to make it happen, but now those rumors are history.