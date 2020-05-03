Former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton to join Cowboys

Andy Dalton will not be joining the Patriots this offseason.
The former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is reportedly heading to Dallas. Dalton and the Cowboys agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $ 7 million, including a guaranteed $ 3 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Dalton, who spent nine years in Cincinnati, grew up in Katy, Texas, played at Texas Christian University, and already owns a home in Dallas.
Former Bengals QB Andy Dalton is signing a one-year contract worth up to $ 7 million that includes $ 3 million guaranteed with the Dallas Cowboys, a source told ESPN.
Dalton returns to Texas.
– Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2020
Dalton was rumored to be a potential option for the Patriots, who were betting favorites to make it happen, but now those rumors are history.
New Cowboys QB Andy Dalton already owns a home in Dallas and now doesn't even need to move. Your home address will not change, but your work address now will. To the star in Frisco.
– Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2020
