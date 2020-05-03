Filmfare Recommends: The Best Bollywood Surveillance Movies Of Recent Times

Our films have always shown people taking the law into their own hands for a kind of harsh justice. When it comes to police movies, it is a norm for honest and honest policemen to take off their uniforms and become vigilantes as they can no longer fight the system from within. The genre was widely used during the 70s and 80s. And it has reemerged in the last decade or so. We bring you a list of movies with focused vigilante heroes. This is sure to add variety to your movie viewing options in this quarantine. Happy visions!

A Wednesday (2008)

Director: Neeraj Pandey.

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Jimmy Shergill

Naseeruddin Shah plays an ordinary man who becomes a vigilante in this taut thriller by Neeraj Pandey. Nameless man powers from Police Commissioner Prakash Rathod (Anupam Kher) who has placed five bombs in different locations in Mumbai. Demand the release of four terrorists in four hours, otherwise the bombs will explode simultaneously. It also calls the media and creates a huge media frenzy around the event. Police officers Arif (Jimmy Shergill) and Jay (Amir Bashir) are in charge of the case. The police commissioner attempts to track down the man who made the call with the help of a hacker, but is unable to do so. However, the man was not a terrorist but a vigilante who wanted terrorists to be killed. He disappears after finishing his mission. The entire cast was appreciated for their efforts. It inspired Unnaipol Oruvan and Eenadu (both 2009), made in Tamil and Telugu, respectively.

Ungli (2014)

Director: Rensil D & # 39; Silva

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Sanjay Dutt, Randeep Hooda, Kangana Ranaut, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Neil Bhoopalam

Four friends Kalim (Angad Bedi) Gautam (Neil Bhoopalam), Maya (Kangana Ranaut), and Abhay (Randeep Hooda) form a surveillance team called the Ungli gang to try to make society's problems noticed in a fun and mysterious way. They want to make a change and also have fun making it. ACP Ashok Kaale (Sanjay Dutt), uses the help of rebel colleague Nikhil Abhyankar (Emraan Hashmi) to defeat this gang of vigilantes. Nikhil gets into the good books of all four and soon becomes a trusted member of the Ungli gang. His first priority is to have them arrested, but when he comes to know his reason for forming this gang, he is moved by their plight and begins to admire their work. He goes against his superiors and helps them escape from the police. Later Kaale, with the help of Nikhil and the Ungli gang, manages to capture corrupt police and politicians and brings a kind of peace to the city.

Gabbar is back (2015)

Director: Krish

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Shruti Haasan, Suman Talwar, Sunil Grover, Jaideep Ahlawat

The film is based on the 2003 Tamil hit Ramanaa directed by AR Murugadoss. The main government officials are kidnapped, but all of them are mysteriously released later, except the most corrupt among them, who is assassinated. Soon this type of vigilance becomes a pattern. These kidnappings are revealed to have been planned by a former university professor Aditya Singh Rajput (Akshay Kumar). He has been a favorite of his students and uses the connections of his former students to discover who is the most corrupt government official in different government departments and then sets out to give them a taste of vigilante justice. In a back story, we learn that Aditya's pregnant wife Sunaina (Kareena Kapoor Khan) died when her colony buildings collapsed due to poor construction. Aditya had collected evidence of the faulty construction, but the political and political nexus built his findings. It was then that he decided to dedicate his life to bringing harsh justice to society and getting rid of its bad elements. The film was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who wanted to diversify in a different direction than her great musicals.

Baaghi (2016)

Director: Sabbir Khan.

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Sunil Grover, Sudheer Babu

The film is based on the Telugu Varsham film (2004). Tiger Shroff plays Ronnie, who knows a bit of martial arts and is sent by his father to Guruswamy (Shaurya Bhardwaj) to repair his rebellious forms and hone his fighting skills. Ronnie is not impressed by Guruwamy, but then becomes interested and becomes more disciplined. Guruswamy's son Raghav (Sudheer Babu) is also a talented fighter, but he wants to abuse his power. He kills his father and goes to Bangkok and establishes a union that promotes illegal fights and becomes a great criminal there. He is behind Sia (Shraddha Kapoor), who is Ronnie's ex-girlfriend. When Ronnie learns of his kidnapping, he goes and rescues Sia and then on a raid: the Redemption fight sequence type destroys the entire army of Raghav's thugs before defeating Raghav himself. In the end, we see him teaching Karate to the children in the Guruswami center. Two more movies, Baaghi 2 (2018) and Baaghi 3 (2020) were made in the same mold after this. Tiger Shroff plays a rebel vigilante in both sequels. All the films were box office hits.

Kaabil (2017)

Director: Sanjay Gupta

Cas: Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy

Hrithik Roshan plays a blind dubbing artist who cannot obtain justice after his wife is raped and killed. He trains and becomes a fearsome assassin. The police can never understand that a blind man is behind the killings and therefore can carry out his surveillance work without hindrance. He uses his voice modulation skills to lure his victims into remote places and kill them one by one. He makes up a story of them turning against each other for the benefit of the police and escapes Scottish free. His blindness becomes his shield and the police can do nothing despite doubts. Kaabil was compared to the 1989 film Rutger Hauer, Blind Fury, and Hrithik's character, in particular, was praised for his performance.

Satyameva Jayate (2018)

Director: Milap Milan Zaveri

Cast John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Aisha Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar

Shivansh (Manoj Bajpayee) and Virendra (John Abraham) are the children of an honest policeman. While Shivansh has followed in his father's footsteps, Vir has not and lives a life on his own terms. Unknown to Shivansh, Vir is actually a vigilante who is killing corrupt cops one by one by setting them on fire. Shivansh is in charge of the established task force to capture the killer. But Vir is always one step ahead of her brother. In a back story, it is revealed that his father was accused of corruption and ashamed for having committed suicide. Vir wants to eliminate corruption from the police department and has therefore been targeting police officers known to be corrupt. He finally catches up with Police Commissioner Shukla (Manish Choudhary) and makes him confess about his hand in the fall of his father. The film ends with a dying Vir who manages to complete his goal by setting Shukla on fire.

Bhavesh Joshi: superhero (2018)

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Cast: Harshvardhan Kapoor, Nishikant Kamat, Priyanshu Painyuli, Ashish Verma

The film is a comic book-style film about a group of three friends Bhavesh (Priyanshu Painyuli), Siku (Harshvardhan Kapoor) and Rajat (Ashish Verma), who created a website that exposes corruption within society. Soon, however, Siku and Ashish begin to see their activities as children. His interest in the channel fades. Only Bhavesh is still obsessed with obtaining justice for the oppressed. He discovers that there is a large mafia of oil tankers operating in the city and he wants to expose them. They kill him for his activities and Siku plans to avenge him by carrying out his work. Take up the mantle of Bhavesh Joshi and start targeting the people on the Bhavesh list. He discovers the deep-seated conspiracy that his late friend was hinting at. He can bring it into public view and the enormous support for Bhavesh Joshi forces the government to start an investigation.