Faced with 20,000 coronavirus deaths, nursing homes seek protection from lawsuits – Up News Info

NEW YORK – Faced with 20,000 coronavirus deaths and counting, the nation's nursing homes are pressing against a potential flood of lawsuits in a lobbying effort to get states to grant them emergency protection against claims of inadequate care.

At least 15 states have enacted laws or orders from governors that, explicitly or apparently, provide nursing homes and long-term care facilities with some protection against the demands arising from the crisis. And in the case of New York, which leads the nation in deaths at such facilities, a lobbying group wrote the first draft of a measure that apparently makes it the only state with specific protection from both civil lawsuits and criminal prosecution.

Now, the industry is moving forward with a campaign for other states to join in a simple argument: This was an unprecedented crisis and nursing homes should not be held responsible for events beyond their control, such as a shortage of protective equipment. and tests, the change of directives, authorities and illnesses that have decimated the personnel.

"As our care providers make these difficult decisions, they need to know that they will not be prosecuted or prosecuted," read a letter sent this month from several major hospitals and nursing home groups to their next big target, California, where Governor Gavin Newsom has yet to make a decision. Other states in its sights include Florida, Pennsylvania, and Missouri.

Guard dogs, patient advocates and lawyers argue that the immunity orders are wrong. At a time when the crisis uncovers chronic industry problems such as understaffing and poor infection control, they say legal liability is the ultimate safety net to hold facilities accountable.

They also argue that nursing homes are taking advantage of the crisis to protect their results. Almost 70% of the country's more than 15,000 nursing homes are managed by for-profit companies, and hundreds have been bought and sold in recent years by private equity firms.

"What you are really looking at is an industry that has always wanted immunity and now has the opportunity to apply for it under the cover of saying, 'Let's protect our heroes'," said Mike Dark, attorney for California Advocates for Nursing Home . Reform.

Nowhere has the industry's efforts developed more markedly than in New York, which has a fifth of the known deaths in nursing homes and long-term care in the country.

New York's immunity law signed by Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo was drafted by the Greater New York Hospital Association, an influential lobbying group for hospitals and nursing homes that donated more than $ 1 million to the state Democratic Party in 2018 and He has contributed more than $ 7 million in lobbying in the past three years.

While the law covering hospital and nursing care workers does not cover intentional misconduct, gross negligence, and other similar acts, it makes clear that those exceptions do not include "decisions resulting from a shortage of personnel or resources."

The Cuomo administration said the measure was a necessary part of getting the entire state health apparatus to work together to respond to the crisis and save lives.

Nationwide, the lobbying effort is being led by the American Health Care Association, which represents almost every nursing home in the nation and has spent $ 23 million on lobbying efforts in the past six years.

Other states that have emergency immunity measures are Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts; Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, Nevada, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

Its provisions vary, but apply largely to injuries, deaths, and care decisions, sometimes even property damage. But there are limitations: Most make exceptions for gross negligence and willful misconduct.

Toby Edelman of the Medicare Advocacy Center said that immunity claims could further hinder serious or willful negligence claims, as households could argue that any deficiency was somehow linked to the pandemic.

"You can't blame everything on COVID-19. Other things can happen that are terrible," he said. "Just to say that we are in this pandemic, so anything goes, that seems too far away."

Despite all the new immunity laws, there is a potential wave of lawsuits to come. Illinois attorney Steven Levin said he received dozens of calls from people who were considering suing houses for the outbreak. And a Massachusetts attorney said he received approximately 70 from families with family members in homes affected by the virus.

"We are flooding," said David Hoey, whose practice near Boston has been demanding houses for 25 years. "They are distressed and confused. …‘ My loved one has just died from COVID. What can I do? "

American Health Care Association CEO Mark Parkinson said the notion of lawyers preparing for lawsuits is now "pathetic."

"These demands are distracting facilities from being able to focus on caring for people," he said. "We are in the middle of a battle right now."

