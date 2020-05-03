F-16 fighter creates USAFE history, crosses 10,000 hour flight mark – Defense Blog

Aircraft 91-0343, a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighter Falcon. USA Assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, he became the first F-16 Block 50 to cross the 10,000-hour mark in the US Air Force. USA a press release issued by 52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon created history when it roared more than 10,000 hours of flight with Colonel Jason Hokaj of the US Air Force. The US, 52nd Fighter Wing Commander, on the stick, was made possible by generations of dedicated Airmen assigned to the 52nd Maintenance Group for the past 26 years.

"This is an amazing event to be a part of," said Hokaj. "Thinking about the amount of hands and minds used to get here, to keep this machine flying, is a testament to the professionalism of the 52nd MXG. I am honored to be a small part of this story."

While other USAFE-AFAFRICA F-16s assigned to Aviano Air Base, Italy reached 10,000 flight hours before 91-0343, they belonged to the Block 40 variant. The Block 40 variant is an earlier F-16 model. and has been in service longer. The 91-0343 aircraft was the first of the new block 50 F-16s in USAFE-AFAFRICA to reach 10,000 flight hours and also broke the Air Force record for being the fastest F-16 to reach 10,000 hours. Of flight.

"Although we are not the first F-16 to break 10,000 hours, we are the fastest," said Master Sgt. Andrew Yates, lead production superintendent of the 480th Aircraft Maintenance Unit. "The first plane to break that mark, 90-0808 in Misawa, was delivered a year before our plane. It took 26 years and 11 months to break the mark. The 91-0343 aircraft took 26 years and 9 months. "

Aircraft 91-0343 arrived in Spangdahlem in 1993 and has served on numerous engagements.

"The plane was born on July 21, 1993, and arrived in Spangdahlem in August of that year," said Yates. "This jet has only been stationed at Spangdahlem, and has been assigned to Combat Squadrons 22 and 480.

The 52nd Fighter Wing's F16s, including 91-0343, have flown in countless exercises, partnered with planes from dozens of countries, and have seen numerous hours of combat.

“The aircraft participated in Operation Northern and Southern Watch, Iraqi Freedom, Odyssey Dawn, and finally Operation Inherent Resolution in 2016, where it helped set the record for most precision-guided munitions delivered by an F-unit. -16 in six months period, "Yates said.

The current 52nd enlisted chief of MXG, Chief Master Sgt. Of the US Air Force. USA Christopher Yager began his career performing maintenance on several Spangdahlem AB F-16s, including aircraft 91-0343.

"This was my first duty station in 1997 and during those four years I was assigned to the same unit as this aircraft and I had the opportunity to work on many occasions," said Yager. "It was here when our first plane hit 2,000 hours."

Due to the efforts of the 52nd MXG, the 52nd FW remains prepared to respond to security threats, and the 480th FS pilots provide continued deterrence throughout the European Theater.

"The fact that the same plane is here and continues to make the mission happen at a very high level (we lead the Air Force in almost every F-16 metric) is a testament to the hard work and dedication of generations of maintenance of Airmen. " Yager said.

Aircraft 91-0343 is expected to continue service in the Air Force for decades to come.

"This aircraft also has scheduled structural updates that will carry its projected lifespan until 2080," said Yates. "Pound for pound, the best fighter!"