Extraction: Chris Hemsworth reacts as action movie approaches Netflix record

New Chris Hemsworth movie Extraction is about to break a very impressive record.

The Australian actor's action thriller, produced by Avengers Endgame Directors Anthony and Joe Russo arrived on Netflix on April 24 and are on their way to being watched by more than 90 million households in their first month alone.

Hemsworth announced the news on his Instagram page, writing: “Tyler Rake is kicking butt. Extraction It is on its way to becoming the biggest movie premiere ever on Netflix, with roughly 90 million households participating in the action in the first four weeks. Thanks to everyone who has seen so far! "

Extraction Follow the Hemsworth mercenary, who is hired to rescue the son of an international crime lord after he is kidnapped.





Despite receiving medium reviews from critics (including a two-star The independent), the public is surpassing the film, whose success has undoubtedly been increased by the blocking of the coronavirus.

Other Netflix titles that will benefit from strict blocking guidelines include documentary shows Tiger king and The last Dance, which is about basketball player Michael Jordan.

However, it is important to note that the service chooses and chooses for which titles it publishes statistics, in order to highlight its successes, and that it has recently changed the way it records views.

While the service counted a view when a user broadcast at least 70 percent of a title, it now records them when any account has watched at least two minutes of a movie or television show.

Netflix believes that if someone watches two minutes of something, they have made an intentional decision to keep it on. Autoplay is not taken into account.