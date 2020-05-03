Everything from the BA test kitchen this week

Screenshot: Youtube

Another week, another crop of videos, another opportunity for Andy Baraghani to talk about the types of food that most of us eat on a semi-regular basis!

It seems that last week we could have got the last of the videos filmed in licensed in letters Try the kitchen itself, since all that came to us this week was an office from home, but at least this week they were not trying to guess what programs everyone was watching.

Instead, they pulled out a page from Sandra Lee book And I tried to teach us what most of us learned at some point while we were in college or desperate to impress someone we dated in the early twenties, and that is that you can do magic with a box of macaroni and cheese.

As always, Sandra Lee and stoner college students were ahead of their time!

" From home cooking "-Sohla mlamb and chive meatballs: 5/5 would Bon

In the opening seconds of this video, Sohla gave us both this week's summary title, as well as a new philosophy of life that we should all live by, "Anything can be your trash." It is a feeling that I find deeply moving, and also one that is incredibly true.

Meatballs are a magical food and, as Sohla said, they can be made from just about anything. The ones she makes are lamb and chives, which were supposed to be pork and chives, but she didn't have pork and she had lamb, so here we are. It's a testament to the versatility of food and also the fact that right now, we are all probably only cooking what we have, which is exactly what we should be doing.

Sohla also says in the video that we can use store-bought wrappers if we don't want to make the dough, and I must say I love the fact that licensed in letters this week he plunges headlong into semi-homemade vibes. While I'll probably continue to sort landfills (sorry, but this is an abbreviation that I can really delay) from my neighborhood place that is still open, it's nice to have this as an idea in my back pocket. Although, the little skirt she makes for her dumpsters could push my curiosity to the limit.

" Test Kitchen Talks @ Home "-Professional chefs make 9 types of pantry sandwiches: 4/5 would Bon

As I said before, sandwiches are the best food of all time and as such the sandwich content is good content. I definitely don't think there's anything particularly new or exciting going on here, and I would hesitate to call a sandwich with capers, celery, and Greek yogurt in it a "pantry sandwich" for the average person, but anyway, it made me make my own pantry sandwich as I look at it like that, mission accomplished.

Also, seeing Claire make a tuna melt with matzo made me feel right at home because I overbought for Easter and have been using it as the basis for several iterations of egg salad for the past two weeks. Speaking of which, not to harass Molly here, but I really can't bear to call an egg salad sandwich a "salty egg." As a lover of abbreviations, you must draw a line somewhere (though kudos to her for introducing the infamous jammy egg)

" From home cooking "-Molly and Adam make Parmesan chicken: 4/5 would Bon

I figured it wouldn't be long before we got a dispatch from Adam Rapoport, and while it took longer than expected, here we are. As a surprise to no one, he is cooking with Molly as usual.

Molly tries to start the video with a deep, relaxing breath, which Adam can't seem to exhale fast enough before diving into Parmesan chicken. His particular brand of chaotic energy is really something special.

Although I will always be partial to episode from Back-to-Back Chef where Carla makes Parmesan chicken, watching this version where Molly teaches Rapoport to be quite entertaining too. Honestly, I can never tell if you really don't know what you're doing while cooking, or if you're just playing dumb in order to have a reason for Molly to explain the steps. Either way, it seems like the editor-in-chief of Bon Appetite I didn't know how to butterfly a chicken breast before filming this video. It seems strange, but it's okay!

" the licensed in letters Cooking Show Variety Test "-A Live Benefit for World Central Kitchen: 5/5 would Bon

I go to be honest hereI didn't watch the entire variety show, but that's only because I was working. One of the parts I caught was when "It & # 39; s Alive" fans recreated the theme song in their own style and I will not lie to you, I cried up a little bit I don't know I think I was just in a vulnerable place but I thought it was really beautiful !I also saw Chris nostick a banana from your microwave and divide it between your two children later licensed in letters raised $ 100,000 for World Central Kitchen, which, as Chris might say, is pretty stinky.

In total, it seems they raised $ 189,916 in donations, which really is something to celebrate, and is emblematic of the type of community this team has built. Did anyone see the whole thing? what were they the highlights?

" Test Kitchen Talks @ Home "-Professional chefs improve boxed macaroni and cheese: 3/5 would Bon

At least I can say that nobody in this video referred to anything like "macaroni and cheese for adults", and for that, I am extremely grateful. There is also a fair amount of hits and misses here, not to mention the fact that, as I mentioned, Sandra Lee already beat them (she quite literally did this exactly thing At the beginning of the week).

As much as I love Sohla, there's no chance in hell that she's making macaroni and cheese pancakes. it occurred to her though definitely get points for creativity. Certainly, gave me more than Carla, who really just did popcorn and then sprinkle the cheese mixture mostly (although I admit that I'm probably I'm going to do this sometime.)

Claire, as always, was the voice of reason and said out loud what we all know to be true, which is that For starters, there's nothing wrong with boxed macaroni and cheese. Sure, it's good to bring up a box of macaroni and cheese, but also following the instructions on the box works well, too. I yell at Priya for using Annie’s, possibly the best brand of boxes macaroni and cheese. And a giant eye roll for Andy Baraghani, who spins your nose into the cheese powder mixture, still trying affirm their strange food elitism so charming when really it just seems kind of rude.