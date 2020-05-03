Every time Lady Gaga beat herself at the Met Gala

It's not a red carpet until Lady Gaga arrives
Between her affinity for bold choices and a love of theatricality, the "Stupid Love,quot; singer always thrives at the Met Gala, where her exceptional sense of fashion shines thanks to sets that push boundaries and turn heads.
Despite only officially walking the coveted Met footsteps three times, Gaga is now considered Met Gala royalty and never disappoints when she's on the mat. Just take your 2019 arrival, for example. While posing for the cameras, the A star has been born The actress, who was co-president of the celebrations of the year, had four successful dress changes and became one of the most talked about celebrities of the night.
Even when the carpet was skipped, Gaga has always looked memorable. For her first Met Gala in 2010, she donned a spectacular sequin jumpsuit for her intimate performance, creating one of her most iconic outfits to date.
This year, however, we'll have to wait a little longer to see the Grammy-winner's performance of the song "About Time: Fashion and Duration." In March, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that the 2020 Met Gala, which was scheduled for May 4, was postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns.
In anticipation of the biggest night of fashion, we're reviewing all of Gaga Met Gala's iconic looks. See all the times she outdid herself:
2010 – American Woman: modeling a national identity
For her Met Gala debut, Gaga shook the stage in a dazzling Armani Prive sequin outfit.
2015 – China: Through the Looking Glass
Marking her first time walking the red carpet, the Oscar winner wore an ornate ensemble of Alexander Wang for Balenciaga, which featured details of black feathers, a crown of black beads, and an intricate kimono.
2016 – Manus x Machina: fashion in the age of technology
Dressed from head to toe in Versace, Gaga turned her head in a metallic ensemble comprised of a flawless beaded outfit, a matching jacket, and platform boots.
2016 – Manus x Machina: fashion in the age of technology
Staying on topic for the after party, he rocked an equally impressive number from the Italian fashion house.
2019 – Camp: fashion notes
In what is considered her most memorable Met Gala outfit to date, the "Poker Face,quot; singer made her grand entrance in an oversized pink dress, which had a 25-foot train, by Brandon Maxwell. To everyone's surprise, this was just the first part of their ensemble.
2019 – Camp: fashion notes
For the second part, she ditched her pink dress and matching headdress for a strapless black dress that featured an asymmetrical silhouette.
2019 – Camp: fashion notes
In Camp's true spirit, she had another outfit change. For the third part of the outfit, Gaga donned a pink cylindrical dress made from the same fabric as her original dress.
2019 – Camp: fashion notes
As she climbed the steps to the Met, the "Shallow,quot; singer stripped off her underwear and flaunted a matching sequined black bra and underwear set, paired with fishnet stockings.
