Every time Lady Gaga beat herself at the Met Gala

It's not a red carpet until Lady Gaga arrives

Between her affinity for bold choices and a love of theatricality, the "Stupid Love,quot; singer always thrives at the Met Gala, where her exceptional sense of fashion shines thanks to sets that push boundaries and turn heads.

Despite only officially walking the coveted Met footsteps three times, Gaga is now considered Met Gala royalty and never disappoints when she's on the mat. Just take your 2019 arrival, for example. While posing for the cameras, the A star has been born The actress, who was co-president of the celebrations of the year, had four successful dress changes and became one of the most talked about celebrities of the night.

Even when the carpet was skipped, Gaga has always looked memorable. For her first Met Gala in 2010, she donned a spectacular sequin jumpsuit for her intimate performance, creating one of her most iconic outfits to date.