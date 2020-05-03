Erica Mena's face without makeup makes fans praise her natural beauty

Erica Mena shared another advertising video on her social media account in which she does not wear makeup. Check out the clip that makes fans praise her natural beauty and flawless face.

‘GO HERE 👉🏻 @bcmgivesawayy ONLY 3 DAYS TO ENTER !!!! 1.Follow all the accounts @bcmgivesawayy is following! That's!! ✔️‼ ️5 WINNERS‼ ️ One receives $ 5000 CASH, two get laptops and two more get Apple Watches 🎉🙌🏻💰💻⌚️ NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The draw ends on May 4. Winners will be announced on @bcmgivesawayy. Official details at www.bluecheckmarketing.com do not require a public account to enter. This is not sponsored, managed or associated in any way with Instagram or any brand, "Erica wrote in her post.

A follower exclaimed: ‘Done! I need it during this pandemic, can you get in touch with unemployment or anything else? "

Another excited fan said: ‘Done! This will help me and my family because we have been struggling for years living in a shelter for eight months and this will really help me and my family to be very grateful, thank God on your side and bless you, thank you for everything. that you and if I don't win I still pray every day for something to change our lives, thank you.

Someone else said, "Her natural beauty has a very angelic kind of warm energy … stay focused and protect your husband … he is a light worker and may not be aware of it."

Another commenter posted this: Hecho Done! I would really love and appreciate it! You have been my favorite idol forever, I'm still here waiting for a new episode of L,amp;HH. You are all I look at! "

In other news, Erica made headlines when she announced to her fans that she had created an OnlyFans account. Safaree surprised many of his fans after he stopped announcing that he also created one and that Erica supported him.



