Erica Mena teams up with former Bow Wow's Kiyomi Leslie about love and hip hop after they both accuse him of abuse

Erica Mena is not known for being the friendliest ex. However, the mother of two is completely above her toxic relationship with Bow Wow and in a happy marriage to Safaree Samuels.

That's why in the last episode of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, Mena was open to contacting Kiyomi Leslie, who is now in an open relationship with a star of the show, but is still recovering from the incident seen around the world where He was arrested for a domestic violence situation while dating Bow Wow.

Last year, Kiyomi criticized the rapper for abusing her and even causing a miscarriage.

"I bet he won't tell everyone that the police were called more than once and that his family lied and covered for him on that occasion." He hit me while I was pregnant. He punched me in the stomach and everything … I lost my baby and I still covered the weak a ** n ****. I refuse to let him and his laundered family denigrate and destroy my name just because his son / family member WEAK A ** wanted to date me. I wish I rejected it and kept it moving. His weak mom ** called me sounding worried that her son would hit me … TERESA KNEW that her son hit me several times and was still on national television to lie … YOUR LUCK MY MOMMA RAISED ME TO RESPECT THE WOMEN BECAUSE WHEEEEEW! Trashhhhh, "he tweeted.

Mena, who was once engaged to the same man, intervened to say that she believed him and revealed that Bow allegedly broke Ciara's finger.

Kiyomi and Erica were very candid in Monday's episode where Mena gave her good advice and let her know that she knows exactly what it's like to be in her shoes.

"I can cry with you because I have been there."

A grateful Leslie replied, "I feel horrible because everyone judges me."

What do you think of this friendship?



