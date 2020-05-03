Episodes of & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;: a complete guide to watch the ESPN documentary on Michael Jordan

Are you trying to catch up on "The Last Dance,quot; before the latest episodes drop? We have you covered.

ESPN's 10-part documentary series on Michael Jordan and the Bulls from 1997-98 has become a date, especially with almost all sports leagues around the world closed. "The Last Dance,quot; has already set records for the network, averaging six million viewers in its first four episodes.

This massive project can be enjoyed by casual and die-hard basketball fans alike. Regardless of where you are on the NBA spectrum, the viewing guide below can be used as a table of contents for "The Last Dance,quot; in case you're just starting the series or want to revisit a favorite moment.

Viewing guide for & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

During the 1997-98 NBA season, a film crew had access to follow the Bulls as they chased a second mob. "The Last Dance,quot; reveals how Jordan and the Bulls captured their sixth NBA championship, and details all the drama surrounding one of the largest dynasties in the history of the sport.

Episode 1

Before becoming "Air Jordan," a scrawny boy named Mike Jordan excels in North Carolina before being selected No. 3 overall by the Bulls in the 1984. NBA Draft. Jordan describes the challenges of being the boy. Again, even avoid Chicago's "traveling cocaine circus."

Ahead of Jordan's final season with the Bulls, the team makes a preseason trip to Paris. There is a lot of tension between the players and general manager Jerry Krause.

Episode 2

Scottie Pippen takes an unusual path to the NBA, becoming (literally) a star in central Arkansas. Pippen gains Jordan's trust and finds the perfect role as an elite wing defender and game creator, but his frustration with the administration over his contract leads to a commercial lawsuit in 1997.

Pippen and Krause are not … on the same page.

Episode 3

Yes, the Dennis Rodman episode. The eccentric forward shows off his worth on the floor as he churns out the drama, including a wild midseason trip to Las Vegas.

The Bulls fight to beat the Bad Boy Pistons, losing to Detroit in the 1988, 1989, and 1990 playoffs. There is no love lost between Eastern Conference rivals.

Episode 4

Phil Jackson brings a new philosophy to the Bulls after replacing Doug Collins. He manages not only to connect on a deep level with his players, but also to install the Triangle Offense, a key point in the Chicago dynasty.

The Bulls finally eliminate the Pistons in the 1991 Eastern Conference finals, but controversy ensues when Detroit players walk the floor before the end of regulation without engaging in the usual post-game handshakes.

Episodes 5 and 6

These episodes will premiere on Sunday, May 3.

Episodes 7 and 8

These episodes will premiere on Sunday, May 10.

Episodes 9 and 10

These episodes will premiere on Sunday, May 17.

TV Schedule & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

Two new episodes of "The Last Dance,quot; will air on ESPN (uncensored) and ESPN2 (language edited) every Sunday through May 17. The previous two parts of the documentary series can be seen before the premiere of the new episodes.

Netflix will similarly launch episodes for international viewers with two new parts coming to the streaming service after live performances in the US. USA

ESPN and ESPN2 (United States)

Date Part Hour April 19th Episode 1 9 p.m. ET April 19th Episode 2 10 p.m. ET April 26 Episode 3 9 p.m. ET April 26 Episode 4 10 p.m. ET May 3 Episode 5 9 p.m. ET May 3 Episode 6 10 p.m. ET May 10 Episode 7 9 p.m. ET May 10 Episode 8 10 p.m. ET may 17th Episode 9 9 p.m. ET may 17th Episode 10 10 p.m. ET

Netflix (international)

Date Part Hour April 20th Episode 1 12:01 a.m. PT April 20th Episode 2 12:01 a.m. PT April 27 Episode 3 12:01 a.m. PT April 27 Episode 4 12:01 a.m. PT May 4 Episode 5 12:01 a.m. PT May 4 Episode 6 12:01 a.m. PT May 11 Episode 7 12:01 a.m. PT May 11 Episode 8 12:01 a.m. PT May 18 Episode 9 12:01 a.m. PT May 18 Episode 10 12:01 a.m. PT

Trailer for & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;