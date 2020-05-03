Emma Stone shares tips on dealing with mental health issues during COVID-19 shutdown

WENN

Teaming up with the Child Mind Institute for a new charity video as part of their #WeThriveInside campaign, the star of & # 39; La La Land & # 39; talks about the & # 39; brain discharge technique & # 39; that he uses to overcome his anxiety.

Emma Stone She has partnered with the Child Mind Institute to share her advice on maintaining mental health during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The 31-year-old actress is one of many celebrities who partner with the organization to help others with their mental health as part of the #WeThriveInside campaign, which works to connect teens with telehealth services and online resources for mental health.

"Many of us are dealing with isolation, anxiety, and uncertainty during this Covid-19 crisis, and this includes the 17 million children and teens in the United States, one in five, who have a mental health disorder. "Emma shared. "We invite you to join our team".

The "La La Land"The actress encouraged viewers to be proactive in managing their mental health, and shared the" brain dump "technique she uses to overcome her anxiety.

"Something I really like to do when I'm struggling with anxiety is a brain dump. What I do is write everything that worries me," he explained. "I just write and write and write and I don't think about it and I don't read it again. It seems very, very useful to me to get it all out on paper."

Emma continued, "I hope you stay safe, stay strong and healthy and I am sending you so much love."

Last weekend, April 26, the actress joined the choreographer. Ryan Heffington for a virtual #SweatFest job for the benefit of the Child Mind Institute. Fans interested in visiting the class can revisit the session here: https://www.instagram.com/childmindinstitute/.