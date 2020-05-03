Eminem's domestic intruder had been arrested in 2019 for separate break-in and entry attempts

WENN

Matthew David Hughes is being held behind bars at the Detroit Macomb County Jail after trying to break into the property of rapper & # 39; Stan & # 39; breaking a kitchen window with a cobblestone.

The man who broke in EminemLast week's house, which ends on May 1, was previously arrested for attacking the rapper in an attempt to invade his home.

Matthew David Hughes is accused of using a cobblestone to break the kitchen window and gain access to the Detroit, Michigan property in early April, and set off an alarm in the middle of the night.

The house is located in a gated community, but according to TMZ, the 26-year-old managed to evade security, including Eminem's own team of guards.

While Hughes remains in custody, the publication reported that he was also arrested in June 2019 for trespassing on two Michigan properties while searching for rapper "Stan," the real name Marshall Mathers.

Hughes began his search for the star in Rochester Hills, Michigan, around 2 a.m., and woke up the homeowner by throwing rocks out of the window. He fled the scene when the police arrived.

However, later he returned to the house and knocked on the window to say that he was "looking for his brother Marshall". The officers returned, but by that time Hughes had headed to a house in Oakland Township, which Eminem previously owned.

After Hughes showed up at the property at 4.30 a.m., the owner informed Hughes that Mathers was no longer living there and told him to leave because he was trespassing. Although he left, authorities found Hughes hiding under a bed on the second floor of the property's guardhouse.

<br />

Hughes was hired for trespassing, as well as malicious destruction of property for breaking the window of the first house.

He is currently behind bars at the Macomb County Jail in Detroit, with a bond set at $ 50,000 (£ 40,000).