Ellliott Management finances Eko's lawsuit against Quibi – Up News Info

Activist hedge fund Elliott Management, which recently pulled concessions from AT&T and Twitter, is targeting Quibi, funding the interactive video company Eko's patent infringement lawsuit against the transmitter, according to a report published Sunday in the Wall Street Journal.

As part of the financing, Elliott would end up with a shareholding in Eko, WSJ said, citing people familiar with the situation.

Quibi did not respond to Up News Info's request in the Elliott Management move

The news increases the gamble in the tough legal battle that started in March when Eko sued Quibi for stealing technology for a feature called Turnstyle, which adjusts videos for users in real time by switching between horizontal and vertical versions. Eko sued for a preliminary injunction and damages in Los Angeles federal court. Quibi said the claims "have no merit" and they counterclaimed.

Related story Bill Maher criticizes Biden, Quibi and Americans who are "afraid of their hands"

Elliott, led by billionaire Paul Singer, has more than $ 40 billion under management and is known for aggressively pursuing change in the companies he invests in. He lobbied AT&T to commit to reducing significant debt after the Time Warner acquisition. He targeted Twitter and CEO Jack Dorsey before reaching a deal with the company and gaining a meaningful presence on the board. (Outside of the media, Elliott is particularly known for taking a stand against the country of Argentina in a 15-year battle to recover payments on defaulted bonds.)

The WSJ said Singer's foray into the conclusion of the litigation is unusual. He has ties to the tech community in Israel, where Eko was founded, and to some of its investors, and believes in the tech company's prospects.

A hearing on Eko's request for a preliminary injunction is scheduled for this week.

Katzenberg raised $ 1.75 billion to fund the short-form streaming service. Aimed at viewers on the go, it launched on April 6 in a home shelter pandemic.

Speaking no words in his lawsuit, Eko said Quibi, "under enormous pressure to deliver the media fuss it generated, was desperate to find a way to deliver content. Lacking the technology to do so, he embezzled the trade secrets of Eko and claimed them as his own. "

Dominic Patten contributed to this report.