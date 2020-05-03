El Pollo Loco hires at 130 SoCal locations – Up News Info Los Angeles

– El Pollo Loco is looking to hire during the coronavirus pandemic.

The food chain has around 130 locations throughout Southern California, and positions are available at each.

Jen Jaffe of El Pollo Loco said many people go to restaurants to pick up and deliver.

"We are seeing that many families choose us, which actually complements their kitchen from home, and they feel good about that choice," Jaffe said.

Vacant positions range from cooks to cashiers to managerial positions with benefits.

Jaffe said working for the company has always felt like part of a big family, especially now.

"A general manager and one of his team members really helped deliver food that one of our delivery services was unable to deliver to a hospital, for an emergency shift at the cemetery," Jaffe said.

"They just went out of their way to make sure they deliver this massive 48-piece meal to the people who work in the trenches every day."

El Pollo Loco has extended paid sick leave for employees affected by COVID-19 and granted two weeks of paid leave for employees over the age of 65.

To apply for a position, visit ElPolloLoco.com/careers.