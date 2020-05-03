Eddie Murphy, Tiffany Haddish, Chris Rock lined up for the Feeding America Comedy Festival

WENN

Several comedians have been announced to participate in a charity event to raise money to feed those affected by the coronavirus during the current health crisis.

Eddie Murphy and Tiffany Haddish They are among the stars who come together to raise funds for the Feeding America Comedy Festival.

Twenty one, Cedric the entertainer, Billy Crystal, Brad Garrett, Whoopi GoldbergTiffany Haddish Kevin Hart, George Lopez, Howie MandelEddie Murphy Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Kenan thompsonand more are set to appear in the two-hour special.

Doug Vaughan, executive vice president of NBC special programs, said in a statement: "There is nothing more important at this time than doing everything possible to ensure that all those affected by this pandemic can feed themselves and their families."

"We are honored to partner with Feeding America and the incredible work they are doing to ensure that there is food on everyone's table."

The program will raise money for non-profit Feeding America, helping those affected by the Covid-19 crisis by providing essential food and supplies.

Other comedy stars are expected to confirm their participation in the event, which will take place on May 10, 2020 at 7 p.m. ET on NBC, The Weather Channel, Comedy.TV and streaming on the Local Now app.