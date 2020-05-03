Ed Sheeran's farm attacked by Fox

Instagram

The hit maker & # 39; Shape of You & # 39; He has lost some of his livestock after his farm in Suffolk, England received a surprise visit amid the ongoing coronavirus blockade.

Ed SheeranHopes of a peaceful rest during the confinement in the English country have been ruined, after a fox allegedly killed several of his chickens.

The "Shape of You" star is isolating himself amid the coronavirus pandemic on his property in Suffolk and, according to the British newspaper The Sun, his refuge has become the target of local foxes.

A local source told the publication: "It has lost a pair in the past few weeks and they are not so easy to replace because the nation is locked up."

"Therefore, he has ensured that his chicken coop is doubly safe so that he does not lose all his stock with the foxes," they added. "Ed is very attuned to nature and loves fresh produce from his gardens, so he doesn't want to lose any more of his girls to foxes."

Ed reportedly became an enthusiastic gardener while spending time on his sprawling estate amid the coronavirus blockade, with him and his wife. Cherry born, 27, tending their land and growing organic fruits and vegetables, such as strawberries, potatoes, lettuce, and carrots, in a greenhouse on their $ 4.6 million land.

The period of isolation comes at an opportune time for the star, who announced a career break at the end of last year after finishing her gigantic two-year Divide Tour.