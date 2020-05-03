Dynasty Diva Heather Locklear celebrates a year of sobriety: shares video of beautiful daughter Ava Sambora

It seems that the misbehavior of the diva of the Heather Locklear dynasty may be a thing of the past. The troubled actress has just celebrated her first year of sobriety and blonde beauty seems to have changed a new sheet. By sharing a post on her official Instagram account, Heather discussed all the things she had learned since entering rehab and avoided a jail time for assault. It has been no secret that Heather has struggled with alcoholism and substance abuse, but now that she has completed a 30-day rehabilitation treatment program and has been paroled for three years, Heather appears to be working on the program and letting it run. for her. She has also shared new videos of her beautiful daughter Ava Sambora (whom she shares with her ex-husband, Bon Jovi's guitarist Richie Sambora) holding her beloved dog.

It goes without saying that, with all the internal turmoil that had become Heather's life before she became sober, her work on television and movies sold out. Her last television role was as Alex on ABC TGIF. Before that, fans saw Heather Locklear while starring in the series Too Close To Home where she played First Lady Katelynn Christian. Heather has always had the ability to star in hit shows, so now that she's sober, there's a good chance she'll get another wonderful concert as soon as the Coronavirus pandemic ends and Hollywood reopens its doors.

You can see a post that Heather Locklear shared where she discussed some of the things she learned since starting her sober life journey below.

Ava Sambora is 22 years old and has already launched her acting career. She has appeared in the television series Good luck Charlie, Just arrived by boatand the movie for television Mommy is mine. Made her big screen debut in the 2012 film by Judd Apatow This is 40 where he played the character, Wendy. He also played Hailey in the movie. A dark enemy.

You can watch the video that Heather Locklear shared with Ava Sambora below.

What do you think of Heather Locklear's one-year sobriety? Would you like to see her return to television soon?

Ad

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0