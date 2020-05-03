Drake talked about why he decided to share photos of his son on Instagram

Okay, but how cute is he? I already need more photos.
This time, two years ago, I was rampaging through my timeline in shock when it was revealed, via diss track, no less, that Drake has a son.
In a scathing response song, because this is how rap beats work, Drake said, "I wasn't hiding my son from the world, I was hiding the world from my son."
Admittedly, rapper "Toosie Slide,quot; kept his private life private … until last month, when he shared photos of his 2-year-old son, Adonis, for the first time.
In a new interview about Lil Wayne Young Money RadioDrake talked about why he decided to share the photos. "I posted those photos, it was great for me. It was great to share that with the world," he said.
The 33-year-old continued: "I felt like … it wasn't even anything I was talking to anyone about, or anything I planned on. I woke up one morning and thought, 'You know what? This is just something what I want to do ".
"I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don't want to feel alone because of a life choice I made to be a 'celebrity' that I have to make everyone live under this blanket. So I just wanted to get rid of that, "he concluded.
Well, for my part, I'm glad you shared the photos because LOOK AT THIS CUTIE PIE!
You can listen to her full interview here.
