Dr. Birx calls the protests "devastatingly worrisome,quot;

WASHINGTON – Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus coordinator, calls it "devastatingly disturbing,quot; to see protesters in Michigan and elsewhere not wear masks or practice social distancing while protesting against orders to stay home.

Birx was responding to the hundreds of protesters who gathered in the state of Michigan last week to press for the reopening of business.

She tells "Fox News Sunday,quot; that people "will feel guilty for the rest of our lives,quot; if they contract the virus because they failed to take precautions and then unwittingly passed it on to family members who are especially vulnerable to serious illness due to to pre-existing conditions or advanced age.

The protests took place in several states over the weekend amid mounting frustration at the economic impact of orders to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Birx says: "We need to protect each other while expressing our discontent."