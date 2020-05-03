Screenshot: Mrs. America on Hulu Screenshot: Mrs. America on Hulu

America lady at Hulu it's exactly the kind of prestige TV drama I'm looking for. It is well disguised, it is well written, and Ihas a stacked cast that includes characters like Uzo Aduba, Sarah Paulson, a delightfully vile Cate BLanchett, and more important, Rose Byrne wearing what can only be described how definitely a wig.

The program details the dangerous and (mostly) true legacy of Phyllis Schlafly, whose opposition of the ERA and the radicalization of conservative white women across the country by great television and a sad reminder of how the ripples of its impact on politics still feel today.

Schlafly was anti-choice, homophobic, and decidedly interested to the point that she was willing to sacrifice the rights of all women for the sake of her own success. She was literally non-feminist, that's why an interview with Variety, in which Rose Byrne appeared call it quintessential feminist, she seemed so out of place.

Phyllis Schlafly is deceased, but if you could sit with her, what would you ask her? I feel like you don't have to ask her a lot, and she would just take the reins and start talking, and talk, and talk, and talk. He had a strange ability to speak and not breathe … six children, a law graduate, a married couple, an antifem activist. She was a top-notch feminist. Absolutely. (Laughter) Talk about an independent woman.

It seemed more than Little out of the ordinary for Byrne to come out, guns on, declaring Schlafly a feminist, and it turns out she was. The interview, initially given the Variety podcast The Big Ticket, and then transcribed for the article, appears to have come out of sarcasm. with which Byrne made the statement on the courtroom floor.

Variety initially bent down in the quote out of context on a deleted post cheep when They first He shared the article on Twitter. The Rose Garden, or Byrning Bush (I'm just spitting here, I don't know if Rose Byrne fans have a name), it was quick to jump to his defense and point out, as is often the case, that the tone was not translated through the media, and that she was clearly being sarcastic.

Not to invoke the wrath of Byrning Bush (I think I'm partial to that), but sarcasm. aside I didn't particularly enjoy Byrne's comments about Schlafly's gay son as a surprise twist, or a test he had to pass.

And she ended up having a gay son. I know. What a great twist, right? He is Shakespearean. It just took my breath away. That is the ultimate test for someone like her. How do you manage to do that? How can you keep that under your control? You can't. It's huge. He is Shakespearean. Exactly. It is that dramatic scale. You couldn't write it.

I don't love youhe thinks that anyone, even jokingly, thinks that a gay boy who is born to a homophobic The father is some kind of Shakespearean irony or moralistic judgment to try with. It is true, I suppose, that you could not write it, but that is only because it is a type of trauma that is too much real for people who have had to experience it.

In lighter news from the interview, it appears that Byrne is dealing with social estrangement in the same way as the rest of us.

But then, in true Byrne comic fashion, he doesn't miss a beat when asked how he stays sane at home. "Only alcohol, drugs (and) porn," she said.

And with that, I will happily regain my place in the rose garden (ugh, I really can't’Decide) and continue think fondly of Byrne and her Gloria Steinem wig forever.