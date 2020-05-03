Donald Trump says he's been treated worse than Abraham Lincoln – Up News Info

President Donald Trump's town hall on Sunday was not the first with Fox News, but it was the first such event at the Lincoln Memorial.

So in Trump's long battle with the "fake news media," one of his comments stood out.

Responding to a question about whether he should change his tone during the COVID-19 press briefings, he said: “I am greeted with a hostile press, something that no president has ever seen. The closest would be that gentleman up there (pointing to the French statue of David Chester). They always said, Lincoln, no one was treated worse than Lincoln. I think they treat me worse. "

"You see those press conferences," he said. “They come to me with questions that are embarrassing, to be honest, embarrassing. His manners and his presentation and his words. And I feel like if I was nice to them, they'd take me off stage. I mean, they come to you with the most horrible, horrendous and biased questions. And you see it, 94, and 95% of the press is hostile. ”

Then he noticed that on Sunday a flotilla of boats in Florida paraded around a waterway and showed their support. "We have tremendous, tremendous support. And yet they are the media, they could well be in the Democratic Party. Why? I do not know."

Trump's claim of mistreatment could have simply been in the media, but, as noted by several commentators, Lincoln was assassinated. Historian Michael Beschloss quickly tweeted a photo of Lincoln's funeral 155 years ago on Monday.

The event was called America Together: Returning to work, Co-anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, and featured primarily "virtual questions," posed by Americans across the country. Although Trump has complained about Fox News coverage, as he did last weekend, he has given many more interviews to the network than his rivals.

During this town hall, Trump made some news about the coronavirus and insisted: "We need the vaccine and I think we will have it by the end of the year." Several medical experts believe that the vaccine will not be ready for another 18 months, and even that is on an accelerated schedule.

Some of the most interesting moments came when Trump spoke of three people he knows who died of coronavirus. He described the scene at Elmhurst Hospital in his native Queens. And he made it clear that the virus was not like the flu, even when several of his followers in the air continue to have doubts about the real number of deaths and if the series of social distancing and closings are an exaggerated reaction.

"It affects older people," he said. "If you have any problems, heart, diabetes, this is vicious. And it can get you out, and it can get you out with a lot of force. "

Later, Vice President Mike Pence and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin joined the event. The vice president also made some news. After Baier asked him why he wasn't wearing a mask at the Mayo Clinic, creating a sensation in coverage of the visit, Pence said he should have.

Baier and MacCallum asked for some follow-ups, such as their claim that the United States closed travel from China, but Trump was often able to recite a series of falsehoods and unsubstantiated comments. For example, Trump claimed that Dr. Anthony Fauci said the virus "would pass and would not be a big problem." The President has made similar comments before. In fact, Fauci on February 29 said the Today that "right now, right now, there is no need to change anything you are doing day by day."

The show's title was America Together, But Trump repeatedly took partisan blows, even suggesting that Democrats and the Left wished the treatments would not work because that would help him politically. "I think the Democrats, the radical left, would rather have people, I am not going to say that they die, that they do not improve because they believe that I will get credit if hydroxychloroquine works," he said. In fact, the FDA has warned against using the drug to treat COVID-19 outside of a hospital or clinical trial.

There was no mention of Trump's recent tweet calling protesters on Michigan's stay-at-home orders "very good people." However, some of the protesters brandished weapons, and the state governor, Gretchen Whitmer, complained that others had knots, Confederate flags, and swastikas. Even the Republican president of the state Senate called them "a bunch of morons." That said, there was something a little refreshing listening to questions from the general public, after Trump's often chaotic nighttime COVID-19 meetings seem to have sold out.

On Sunday, the neoclassical temple that has hosted civil rights marches, inauguration celebrations, even an iconic scene in Mr smith going to washington now you will have a new element in your story. As Trump said when sitting down for City Hall, "We never had a more beautiful ensemble than this."