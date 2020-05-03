Do Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green live in separate homes? Has the popular celebrity couple been separated forever? These are the questions on many people's minds after reports say the two of them are having a difficult time in their marriage, again. The couple has three children together and multiple eyewitness reports continue to appear saying they have seen car swaps where the children are being taken and picked up between Megan and Brian. Megan Fox previously filed for divorce from her husband, but then canceled it. Now, many are curious to see if he will return to file a return, and if so, what happened to the couple's marriage?

The topic is also the topic of an upcoming article in the May 11, 2020 issue of the National Enquirer that quotes a source who says they are definitely headed for Splitsville. However; The source reminded people that Megan and Brian have reached out to finish things earlier and managed to figure it out. The National Enquirer reported the following.

"Living in separate houses does not look good, but people would be surprised. They have surpassed the odds before. Also, Brian has had to focus on his own health recently."

Brian Austin Green has reportedly been diagnosed with ulcerative colitis from chronic inflammatory diseases. This is the condition the source was referring to in the statement. It is unclear exactly how much pain Brian Austin Green is currently living with. According to the National Enquirer report, Green was first diagnosed with the disease in 2011.

Brian Austin Green continues to leave the ring amid Megan Fox's split rumors https://t.co/jHsX7LEz18 – Anthony Dwayne Dodd (@ AnthonyDwayneD1) April 28, 2020

Brian Austin Green has four children: three with Megan: Noah (7), Bodhi (6) and Journey (3). He has a 17-year-old son, Kassius, from his relationship with Vanessa Marcil. The photos taken showing Megan and Brian apparently swapping their kids in a grocery store parking lot have gone viral and fueled speculation that they are on the brink of divorce.

The source stated that Brian Austin Green lives in Malibu while Megan Fox lives in Calabassas. What do you think about the report?

Do you think this is for Brian and Megan or do you think they could make it and save their marriage like they did before?

Ad %MINIFYHTML250c6a55164a2f4ea5771507664e4ecb83% %MINIFYHTML250c6a55164a2f4ea5771507664e4ecb83%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment and Hollywood news.



Post views:

0 0