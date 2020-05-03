DJ Khaled hilariously turns off a fan who keeps twerking

Roommates, we are all aware that it is the quarantine season and that celebrities have taken to live Instagram to connect with their fans. DJ Khaled has the same thought when he jumped live, but received a surprise he didn't expect. While trying to go out live with some fans, a woman appeared and immediately started twerking.

He didn't even say hello before his cheeks started moving! Almost immediately, DJ Khaled realized what was happening and asked her to stop bothering, jokingly she repeated her request and turned things up a bit. The house girl took a bottle of water and started pouring it on herself, while DJ Khaled couldn't help but panic and tell her to stop.

The look at DJ Khaled said it all, he is LOYAL, he is SMART and his wife is probably somewhere and she knew exactly what time it was, it was an area without twerking! Check out what he said in the video below:

DJ Khaled is a family man and he makes it known whenever he can, even if that means he must interrupt a twerking session to deliver the message. See a nice moment he has shared about his family below.

He dancing with his beautiful wife, Nicole Tuck:

Hit the pool with one of our Asahd favorites!

And of course, welcoming their youngest son, Aalam:

Cleary sis thought she was at a different concert, maybe she thought she was on the quarantine radio. Either way, watching DJ Khaled turn it off was the power we needed. We are against a man who defends his family! Shout out to DJ Khaled and his beautiful family. For those fans looking to go live, let's remember to keep things clean!

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!