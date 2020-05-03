DJ Khaled ends Twerking Woman's live Instagram chat: let's be respectful

WENN

The rapper & # 39; I & # 39; m the One & # 39; yells: 'No, don't do that' and reminds the woman that she has a family to no avail, before she finally closes the chat.

DJ Khaled He doesn't like the woman showing off her loot on her Instagram Live. The rapper / recording executive had to remind his fans that his live session is not Tory Lanez"Quarantine Radio" or Boozie Badazz & # 39; s (Lil boosie) after someone tried to ambush him with a twerking session.

On Sunday, April 3, hit creator "Wild Thoughts" decided to upload to Instagram Live to have some interactions with his fans. He invited some viewers to join in for an individual conversation, but things quickly got risky when a woman apparently tried to pull a thirst trap on the 44-year-old ringmaster.

The woman, dressed in a bra and pink panties without pants, moved the camera to focus on her butt while she was twerking. Clearly puzzled, Khaled asked the woman to relax and reminded her that he has a family.

"No, don't do that," Khaled implored. "I have love. But I have a family and everything. I have love. Talk to me normal. Talk to me normal. Don't do that!" But the woman refused to stop dancing and even made it more violent by pouring water on herself. Finally he had enough and closed the conversation.

However, he still posted the video on his Instagram page, possibly so everyone knows what not to do when chatting with him. He made his point clear in the caption, writing, "I have love for everyone, please take it easy when I'm in fan luv ig luv. Again, I have love for everyone, please be respectful, nothing more than love BLESS! "

Before daring interaction with his fan, Khaled had a long and normal conversation with Timbaland on Instagram Live.

Last month, Sean "P Diddy"The combs also stopped Lizzo after she started twerking during her Easter live stream. However, she later explained that she is not against the rapper's "Juice" dance, but that it was the inappropriate song she played in the background.