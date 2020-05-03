Disciplined & # 39; Teen Gang Members! for attacking a Mexican worker! (Graphic video)

Two Los Angeles teens, allegedly affiliated with the "Hoover Crips,quot; gang, are going viral after leading members of the Livestreamed gang "disciplined,quot; them for an offensive act.

It all started when two teens broadcast live attacking a Mexican street vendor on social media. Apparently, the older members of the Hoover Crips gang saw the video, and didn't like what they were doing, a bit.

The gang then decided to correct the two teens, forcing them to fight one of the gang's most vicious members.

And the gang made sure to broadcast live the actions taken against teens and invited thousands to observe the gang's inner workings.

Here's the first video, where teens slap the street vendor:

And here is the video of the teens being "disciplined,quot;

After the event ended, gang members across the country, including Mexican gangs, congratulated the Hoover Crips on the way they handled rebel teens.