Did Michael Jordan really stop Isiah Thomas from being on the & # 39; Dream Team & # 39; s list?

Hatred between the Bulls and Pistons teams of the early 1990s remains strong, and Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas remain at the center of the rivalry.

Exclusive interviews from the ESPN documentary series "The Last Dance,quot; recently brought to the fore the Hall of Fame feud. It is clear that Jordan and the Bulls did not respect how the "Bad Boy,quot; Pistons approached the game, and that animosity spread far beyond the floor.

In fact, one of the biggest controversies of that time didn't even involve NBA competition. Thomas' omission from the 1992 Olympic roster of the "Dream Team,quot; frustrates the two-time NBA champion to this day, and there has been much speculation about Jordan's role in the decision.

Purely based on merit, Thomas deserved to play with that legendary group in Barcelona. Jordan closed Thomas's dream of winning a gold medal? Or were there other factors involved?

MORE: Isiah Thomas' meat with Michael Jordan started with a Bulls jersey

Why Michael Jordan could have kept Isiah Thomas out of the & # 39; Dream Team & # 39 ;?

Before the Bulls became a dynasty, they struggled to beat the Pistons, losing to Detroit in the 1988, 1989, and 1990 playoffs before finally making their way in the 1991 Eastern Conference finals.

Chicago made its way to the NBA Finals, closing the series with a 115-94 victory in Game 4. With 7.9 seconds remaining in regulation, the Pistons players walked off the floor past the Bulls bench without the habitual hand movements. The cameras followed Thomas, Bill Laimbeer, and Mark Aguirre as they made their way to the locker room before the final bell rang.

During his interview for "The Last Dance,quot;, Thomas expressed his regret and admitted that he should have congratulated the Bulls. Jordan was not buying the explanation.

"Whatever (Thomas) says now, you know it wasn't his true feelings then," Jordan said in the documentary. "You know, there is enough time to think or the reaction of the public that changed their perspective. You can show me what you want. There is no way to convince me that it was not a 'hole'.

Thomas told ESPN's Mike Greenberg and Jalen Rose on "Get Up,quot; that he "personally hurt,quot; being left out of the "Dream Team," and discussed the potential impact of his infamous abandonment.

"The only thing missing from my resume is not being on the 'Dream Team'," Thomas said. "When the 'Dream Team' was selected, and I wasn't a part of it, there was a lot of controversy surrounding it. And I still don't know who did it or why they say I didn't do it." I know the criteria for the selection of the team, I met all the criteria. And that's a big hole in my resume. That is the biggest hole in my resume. That's the only place and that's the only thing on my resume that I didn't succeed at …

"I tried to do everything correctly, and I thought I should have done that & # 39; Dream Team & # 39 ;. However, I was not part of that. That hurt me, and looking back, if I am not part of & # 39; ; Team of Dreams & # 39; due to a lapse of emotion in terms of not shaking someone's hand, if that is the reason why I did not form the & # 39; Dream Team & # 39 ;, then today I am more disappointed than what was then when I was not selected. "

MORE: Michael Jordan's net worth in 2020 is surprising

But should Michael Jordan be given all the blame?

While Jordan is often seen as the main culprit, Thomas acknowledges that other members of the "Dream Team,quot; spoke more openly about his possible inclusion.

"Honestly, I never heard Jordan really say he didn't want me on the 'Dream Team'," Thomas told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. "Now I've heard people say that for him, but I've never heard him come out of his mouth. The only two people I've really heard say anything are (Scottie) Pippen and Karl Malone."

Jordan may have spoken to someone privately about Thomas 'condition, but the biggest issue may have been general concern about what Thomas' presence would mean for the team's chemistry.

As Thomas observed, he was not viewed favorably in the eyes of Pippen and Malone, and Magic Johnson later admitted in his book "When the Game Was Ours,quot; that he opposed Thomas joining the "Dream Team,quot;. Nor is it that Larry Bird was going to fight for Thomas, after the ugly battles between the Celtics and the Pistons in the 1980s.

Rod Thorn, a long-time NBA executive who selected Jordan in 1984 and served on the U.S. National Basketball Team Selection Committee, told ESPN's Trey Wingo and Mike Golic that Jordan was not involved in building the "Dream Team,quot; list.

"There was never anything in my conversation with (Jordan) that had to do with Isiah Thomas, period," Thorn said. "He said, 'I will.' All the others said they would, most of them right away … Isiah's name never appeared during that conversation. And he never stepped back and said he didn't want to. from that moment on, to those of us at The NBA Office.

"Now, if that really happened, then it happened to someone else. Because when I spoke to him, he ended up saying that he definitely would."

This is likely not a black and white problem, but one with shades of gray. From a basketball perspective, did a player like Christian Laettner deserve a place over Thomas? Of course not, but basketball was not the only consideration.

MORE: Michael Jordan's hatred for Isiah Thomas is still very, very real

List of "Dream Team,quot; of EE. USA 1992 statistics