Did Andie MacDowell and her daughters Rainey and Margaret Qualley break into a park closed to the coronavirus?

Did Andie MacDowell break into a Los Angeles park with her two daughters Margaret and Rainey Qualley when she was under closure due to the Coronavirus pandemic? The answer is a surprising yes! The trio were in Los Angeles and made their way to the Audubon Center in Debs Park, where there were clearly visible signs saying the park was closed. Across the country, parks closed during April to help curb the spread of the deadly and novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) and help flatten the curve. Those signs made no sense to Andie and her offspring, who she photographed slipping on her butt, under the door, pulling her dog on a leash behind her.

The act was not only an offense to all those who obeyed the laws of the land, but she made a great fashion no-no. Dressed in white from head to toe, Andie certainly messed up her outfit when she threw herself to the ground and put her dancing skills to the test in limbo. Hopefully, he managed to score a gallon of bleach at his local supermarket.

At 62, Andie MacDowell not only defies the laws of the land, but also defies the laws of aging. Not only does he look flawless, but he showed that his body is as agile and flexible as ever. Perhaps there are better ways to demonstrate one's agility than by violating social distancing rules and quarantine orders.

You can see photos of Andie MacDowell slipping under the door of the Audubon Center below.

Rainey Qualley is 30 years old and Margaret Qualley is 25 years old. They both follow in their mother's footsteps and have launched acting careers. Rainey Qualley is also a singer and performs under the name Rainsford. You can watch a video of Rainey Qualley performing her song "2 Cents Off,quot; below.

Margaret Qualley is a trained dancer with skills that limit contortion. Clearly he had no trouble getting under the door.

What do you think of Andie MacDowell and Rainey and Margaret Qualley's Audubon Center Getaways?

Ad

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0